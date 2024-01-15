Shohei Ohtani pitches at Dodger Stadium

Japanese media power shohei ohtani Wonderful. Even when he is not having a good time off the field, his personality is still impressive.

Shortly thereafter he appeared before the press to give his version of events regarding his interpreter’s illegal actions ippei mizuharawent out for grass dodger stadium As for your training, it just won’t be any regular training.

Shohei Ohtani pitches again after surgery

What was special in this training? Well, for the first time since shohei ohtani surgery was performed tommy johnHe went back to pitching practice.

kristen watsonA reporter and journalist from Los Angeles has published a video on her X account, in which you can watch shohei ohtani Taking my first practice as a pitcher and no less dodger stadium,

Ohtani He will not pitch this season, but is expected to resume his career in the box in 2025. Let’s remember that last season, before he got injured, he won 10 games and lost five, pitching for an ERA of 3.14 with a WHIP of 1.06 in 132 innings. He dismissed 167 batsmen and scored 55 runs.

In his five-season career, the Japanese two-way star, shohei ohtani, displaying a PCL of 3.01 in 481.2 innings. He has 608 strikeouts with 173 walks. His WHIP is 1.08, he hits 200 and his win-loss balance with the losing team is Los Angeles Angels It was 38 and 19.





