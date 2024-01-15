Selena Gomez, Rihanna, Hailey Bieber… how did they become queens of cosmetics?

Are those days when perfumes supposedly conceived by pop stars were confined to the ultra-discount sections of boutiques due to lack of buyers? Growing rapidly in recent years, skincare and makeup brands created by celebrities are revolutionizing the ever-growing cosmetics sector, with profits expected to exceed a billion dollars in the year 2023 alone, if we go by the data conducted by the NIQ organization. Recent studies have shown trust in the market.

Hailey Bieber and her Rhode brand, Ariana Grande and her REM makeup range or even Rare Beauty launched by Selena Gomez: more and more stars are taking advantage of their popularity to conquer the beauty sector.

The leader of this incident? Rihanna and her brand Fenty Beauty, created in partnership with LVMH Group and launched in September 2017. A global success story that has inspired many of its peers and which has continued its unique growth, now establishing itself as an essential brand among 18-year-olds. Old men. 35 years. Betting on inclusivity, which until now was lacking in the leading brands of the sector, the talented artist was able to shake the code by launching its Pro Filter Foundation in 40 shades suitable for all skin tones, now an expanded palette. 50 shades.

Millions of followers

What do all these businesswoman artists have in common? The community of loyal fans who follow him in the millions on social networks and support each of his business projects. Thus naturally establishing themselves as the faces of their own products, singers, actresses or reality TV heroines attract targets seduced by beauty tutorials in constant search of tips that allow them to look like their ideals. Are. By presenting their brands better than anyone else and bringing their artistic universe to the cosmetics sector, they encourage the identification of an audience committed to their causes: this is how Naomi Watts launched her Stripes brand in 2022, Which offers a holistic solution for women in or before menopause. -menopause. The age group, long neglected by beauty industry giants, was especially sensitive and receptive to the 55-year-old actress’ positive speech.

celebrity stakeholders

The other big difference with “celebrity brands” of the past, which were sometimes frayed around the edges and didn’t really reflect the identity of their creators? Celebrities are really involved in the process of creating their brands and products, as explained by Juliette Caloin, vice president of merchandising for Europe at Sephora.

“At Sephora, we offer a cutting-edge offering and we reference brands that are a good fit for today’s beauty fans. In fact, these also include brands created by celebrities. Brands whose founders are fully involved in the manufacturing process and which generate real excitement among our customers who want to reproduce their looks seen on social networks. Desired brands, such as Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, REM Beauty by Ariana Grande or more recently Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, which will arrive at Sephora on March 26 ,

An event that is destined to burst out of steam or permanent vein? It seems that the future of the trend of “celebrity brands” is bright: in addition to a line of perfumes launching in September 2023, Victoria Beckham, the most famous of the Spice Girls, this month unveiled her own facial cleansing protocol, imagined by facialists. Was done with Melanie. Grant. As far as top model Bella Hadid is concerned, she has recently announced the launch of her brand Orabella Beauty. The news was greeted with enthusiasm by her community, which has nearly 61 million followers on Instagram.

