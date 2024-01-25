Signed for four years, but got injured

2024-01-25

He psg The Brazilian’s signing was made official this Thursday Gabriel Moscardo For four years, and the young midfielder will be loaned out corinthians By the end of the course, his parent club.

“The 18-year-old Brazilian has committed to the capital club until 2028 and will be loaned to SC Corinthians until the end of the season,” the Paris club said in a statement.

This Brazilian talent was initially supposed to strengthen the main line of the team luis enrique Now in January, but the transfer was put on hold when the footballer announced at the end of December that he would have to undergo surgery on an injury to his left foot that would prevent him from playing for three months.

Moscardo He would undergo surgery in Doha in a few weeks, so this announcement delayed transfer talks.