Simeon: “It doesn’t matter what’s leaked, it’s what happens; they think we’re idiots”

Cholo Simeone assured that what happens with arbitration and VAR should be discussed and not about the audio leak.

MADRID — After a busy day of refereeing in La Liga and on the eve of hosting Sevilla in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey, Diego Simeonecoach of atlético de madridwarned this Wednesday that “no matter what filter” of VAR AudioBut its content.

“It’s very difficult… because depending on which side you stand on there are always circumstances ref They are having a very exciting time Pressure, very safe. He VAR It improves them, but also exposes them. This is the reality. then we start discussing If the audio is good or they are filtering it, It doesn’t matter what’s filtered, it matters what passes throughBut They think we’re all fools, That’s what’s annoying,” he commented. Simone In a press conference.

Diego Simeone at a press conference EPA

After controversial victory Of Real Madrid against Almería, in that match three VAR audios were officially published between the VAR room referee Hernández Hernández and the match referee Hernández Maceo (penalty in favor of the white team, goal disallowed for the entire Andalusian) and Vinícius Júnior. The amount awarded, assuming he finishes with his shoulder and not with his hand), was another leaked one, broadcast by the program ‘Gigantes’, about a possible hit by Vinicius on an opponent. Was. The Referee Technical Committee investigates the leak.

Also, Simeone advocated naturalness in VAR and refereeing decisions. He expressed, “We all need peace of mind that things are natural and when things are natural anything can happen, we can all make mistakes, because no one is perfect, even “That even with the possibility of VAR, but naturally.”

“When things happen naturally, everything flows. When things start happening unnatural, obviously people get nervous, they go to the stadium and as soon as there is a situation on the field it is a penalty. “When they step on a player, at least it’s a yellow and an expulsion… and the referees have already collapsed. It’s a very complicated moment for them,” he reviewed.

“I absolutely believe that the only way to improve from where we are, the coaches and the players, is to stay calm, keep running, let them referee and play, because that’s the only thing we can do,” Simeone said. continued, those who did not. Comment on the comparison in the press of the controversy of Real Madrid’s victory against Almería with that achieved by Atlético in Granada on the last day of La Liga EA Sports.

The quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey already await this Thursday. “I see the team moving forward. We’re improving in some specific situations that we need to improve on. Game by game, like always. There’s no other way. We have to move forward. We have Another tough opponent and we hope to do well.” Okay,” he explained.

“We, as a team, need to improve in duels. In the end they become duels. If you match them and improve them, teams grow. And again, that’s what technical quality is all about What each team can have with respect is the beginning of the other,” said Simeone, who faces Sevilla, whom he won 1-0 in his last match on December 23.

“I think they played the best game in Getafe (in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey), especially in terms of results, they also had a good win with Granada, but the team looked very good from the game. It was clear That they are in a moment of need, in the same way as we are with ourselves and our responsibilities. They have good footballers, a coach who knows the house, is very intelligent and knows how to plan a game. ,” he analyzed his opponent.

In the eleven there will be Álvaro Morata, who has scored 19 goals this season and of whom the Argentine coach highlighted “his development in everything”. “Not just the goals alone are obviously demonstrating his development, but there has been very significant development, first of all for himself and what he is giving to the team as a result,” he said.

goalkeeper Jan Oblak; defenders Nahuel Molina, Axel Witsel, Jose Maria Jimenez, Mario Hermoso and Samuel Lino; Midfielders Rodrigo De Paul, Koke Resurrecion and Saul Siguez and attacker Antoine Griezmann completed Simeone’s possible eleven, pending both Hermoso and the French scorer, whom he could offload this Wednesday in view of this Thursday’s clash. Gave.

Renildo Mandava has already recovered and is returning to work this Wednesday after returning from the Africa Cup. “First of all, he is back with football, something he did not have when he went to the competition. For us he was always an important player. Let’s hope that when it is his turn to play and he Be at the place where it is your turn to play, give us your enthusiasm, your passion, your dedication and your commitment, which has always distinguished you,” he highlighted.