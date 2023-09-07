“Mortel Adele” on top in 2023

The youth series and its dedicated publishing house are posting good numbers.

After 10 years of collaboration with the Bayard Group, the authors of “Mortel Adele” – Antoine Dole, aka Mr. Tan and Dianne Le Fair – launched their own editorial structure at the beginning of the 2023 school year. Enough to “invest even more in future developments and projects” around the little heroine while the figures for 2023 established by the GfK Institute show the success of this young series: