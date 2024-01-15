Simple exercise for beginners that burns lots of calories and takes care of the heart

No one is aware that running is the exercise that helps in losing the most weight. And you probably have a friend who has lost weight in short time Because he has started running. It’s true: Running burns a lot of calories and fat. Plus, it’s a great stress reliever because it causes you to produce endocannabinoids (molecules that help regulate pain, mood, and stress).

But this is also an exercise 10 minutes Burns the same calories as one session of run Half an hour. Another option to burn calories without thinking is to take advantage of daily activities if you do them in a specific way.

lose more weight by running

The exercise we are referring to and which is one of the simplest exercises that can be practiced Skipping, All you need is a rope and start jumping, however, like everything else, it also requires some training.

Jumping rope is one of the best weight loss exercises for several reasons:

burn lots of calories : This is a cardiovascular exercise that involves multiple muscle groups. As you jump, your body requires a large amount of energy. The number of calories burned while jumping rope depends on body weight, intensity and duration of the exercise. On an average, a person weighing around 70 kg can burn around 750-900 calories per hour by jumping rope at a moderate pace.

high intensity : Jumping rope is a high-intensity exercise that involves significant effort in a short period of time. This intensity causes the body to burn calories more efficiently and stimulate fat loss.

Accelerates metabolism: High-intensity activities, such as jumping rope, increase your metabolic rate even after you finish exercising. This is known as the afterburning effect. During this period, the body continues to burn extra calories to recover, even though you're no longer jumping around.

full body work Jumping rope involves both the legs and arms, meaning you work multiple muscle groups at the same time. This increases the number of calories burned during activity.

interval training : Jumping rope can be done as a high-intensity interval exercise, which involves alternating between periods of high intensity and rest. This method of training is particularly effective for burning fat, because it keeps your heart rate elevated and stimulates calorie burning even after you have finished exercising.

your belly fat reduces: Jumping rope is effective for reducing body fat in general, but especially for reducing belly fat. Belly fat is particularly harmful to health and is linked to an increased risk of chronic diseases.

More benefits of jumping rope

except for slim downjumping rope is another benefits to health.

jumping rope is a cardiovascular exercise Effective in strengthening the heart and lungs. It helps improve blood circulation, reduce blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart diseases.

This exercise requires coordination between legs and hands, which improves agility And this balance ,

Although it focuses on cardiovascular work, it also includes jumping rope whole body muscles Which includes legs, glutes, arms and shoulders, so it tones and strengthens the muscles.

Skipping Improves physical resistance , As you become accustomed to the activity, your ability to sustain it for longer periods of time improves.

, As you become accustomed to the activity, your ability to sustain it for longer periods of time improves. Apart from this, jumping rope is also very good de-stress Because you release endorphins when you do it, which can improve your mood and reduce stress.

how to start jumping rope

find a jump rope suitable length Wear shoes according to your height that will reduce the impact.

Whether you are a beginner or you are accustomed to doing this exercise, do a practice run before starting. light warm-up To prepare your muscles. Start with soft, slow jumps to gain coordination and rhythm. As you become more comfortable, increase the speed and height of your jumps.

If you’re a beginner, here’s a good tip Skip 1 minute and rest 2 minutes for 15 minutes, Keep in mind that this is a high intensity exercise, so running for more than 30 minutes is not recommended.

Who should not jump?

Although jumping rope is a beneficial exercise for many people, there are some situations in which it is not recommended: