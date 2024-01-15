Singer Adele postpones her concert: “I’m sick again”

After canceling twenty concerts he had to postpone the launch of his residency in Las Vegas, entitled weekend with adeleTwo years ago, Adele has performed almost a hundred concerts since November 2022. But the star has just announced very bad news for his fans. After returning to the stage every weekend for two months from the beginning of January, the singer will have to temporarily step down. He announced this to his 56.5 million subscribers on Instagram: “Unfortunately, I have had to put my residency on hold Las Vegas, I was sick at the end of the last concert series and throughout my entire break. I didn’t really have time to fully recover before the concerts started again, and now I’m sick again. And unfortunately, it affected my voice.,

,Therefore, on the orders of doctors, I have no other option but to take complete rest. The remaining five weekends have been postponed to a later date. We are already working on it in detail and will get you the details as soon as possible. (…) I love you, I will miss you very much and I am sorry for the inconvenience“, she concluded, unhappy with the situation.