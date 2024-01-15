Shohei Ohtani opens slate for Dodgers

last victory of los angeles dodgers In this spring training This happened before last Tuesday, February 27 chicago white sox, Coincidentally, the star debuted in that challenge shohei ohtani And contributed to the victory of his team.

Shohei Ohtani hit his first home run in an Angelenos uniform, after two bad first at-bats (a strikeout and a groundout into a double play). In this way, he also added two runs to his organization’s account in the clash.

As it happened after two consecutive defeats in that match Texas Rangers And cincinnati redsIn the same vein, Shohei Ohtani competed this Friday cleveland patron As the second man in the offensive order and designated hitter. For greater coincidence, he was in charge of gaining the first lead of the duel.

You may be interested in: First time: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego

If some people doubt the Los Angeles Dodgers’ investment Japanese two-way playerHe is in charge of proving that his bat can be the best big league In 2024. Meanwhile, when it succeeds in returning to the launch circle, it will once again be a unique event of the 21st century.

Shohei Ohtani adds his third RBI with the Dodgers in spring training

During his first at-bat, Shohei Ohtani took four bad balls and was struck out. Then, on his second trip to the batter’s box, he found a companion and added his third RBI of the spring championship with an incredible hit to right field.

Chris Owings started the bottom of the third inning with an unhittable hit to center field. Next, he disrespected the opponent receiver and stole another cushion. With one out on the board and Chris Owings It was the turn of the Japanese to become popular.

Shohei Ohtani, with three hits and two strikes, hit a ground ball to right field that was almost fielded by the second baseman. andres jimenez, Owings looked at the register and opened the Dodgers’ account without any trouble. Later, freddy freeman He played into a double and the inning ended.



