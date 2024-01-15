RCS messaging is going away on some phones due to Google

If you’ve ‘rooted’ your mobile, say goodbye to RCS messaging

Google has been working for years to create an RCS messaging standard

This is curious. Google has always done the most work to develop RCS And convert this protocol to standard messaging on Android, even silently activating it by default on our phones. However, now it’s perfect It is the California giant company that is creating hurdles in the work of RCS. On some Android users’ phones. And he does this after crying everywhere until he finally convinces Apple to adopt RCS, something that makes it even more incomprehensible.

Definitely There must be some logical explanationColleagues at Android Authority have asked those from Mountain View, although for now and without official statements, the only news and confirmation we can offer you is that if you have a mobile ‘Root’ You will not be able to use RCS in the application of google messages,

Here’s confirmation from Mishaal Rehman, an authoritative voice in the industry, telling us exactly what No error message shownBut in reality messages are never sentNeither like RCS nor like “normal” SMS/MMS.

Caution: Users are reporting that the Google Messages app will not allow them to send or receive RCS messages if the OS is rooted or has not passed GMS authentication (like most custom ROMs). It looks like Google Messages has implemented Play Integrity API verification checks, so be careful… pic.twitter.com/IwEKJQ0Z2v – Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRehman) 29 February 2024

We will not throw tantrums anymore because our job is to inform, and what we know is what we have indicated: with android smartphone Rootthat they have unlock bootloader or use any custom rom they will not be able to use google messages From now on a certification verification Run Integrity API It integrates all the checks we knew before Security system,

This means that If an Android device is manipulated in any way by softwarewhich activates flags Of these APIs, they will not be able to use google messages So, no more access to the hackneyed RCS messaging that the Mountain View giant has long wanted to impose on us.

Using these tests Run Integrity API And Security system it seemed to us Logical for banking apps or others that use more sensitive information A mobile phone with the number of users, and permissions super user In this respect it is quite dangerous, but This doesn’t make much sense google messages check ‘Root’ Well, it’s not like he’ll be able to steal anything from us.

Google runs ‘Play Integrity API’ checks with the Messages app, so it blocks RCS, SMS and MMS messaging for any users using a ‘rooted’ or modified device.

Besides, he is the worst google messages shows no errors For a user who also appears connected in the RCS protocol, but The application does not send any type of message No matter how hard we try, neither like RCS nor using older SMS/MMS protocols. Bus, those messages disappear In the night of time.

It is true that a user became so advanced that he has his own mobile ‘Root’ This will also happen to install any solve Play integrity and thus security has been circumvented, but it remains a race between Google and developers, with the inconveniences it causes and Google itself actively and passively advertising RCS.

The only explanation I can think of is Avoid the practices of unsolicited email or mass messagingBecause these types of abusive practices would be possible with cell phones ‘Root’but anyway, Surely there would be less invasive ways to stop these practices.And can also notify users.

this is the only good thing here almost no one uses cell phones ‘Root’ And at this point it is practically not advisable to even get a permit super userSo at least, Not many people will be affected, This is consolation!

