Sister of Cuba’s former economy minister denies he has been detained: “He is in no contact”

in conversation with 14ymediaThis Tuesday, the former Cuban television presenter, who was in Havana between March 3 and 10, when it became known about the “investigation” that the regime had taken against her brother, about the Deputy Prime Minister and the authority -The hand of President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Answer. He has not been detained as such; He is non-communicative to the point that I don’t know what it is; If it’s Villa Marista, if it’s the detention house of the Ministry of the Interior… From a legal point of view, the detention is in a prison, and no one has even been charged with any crime. I couldn’t talk to him, I couldn’t contact him, because he is completely uncommunicative.

Ask. But neither he nor his wife are at home.

R. No, no, no. neither. At home are my niece Laura María Gil González, with her husband Álvaro Iglesias, and my older niece, whom I was looking forward to meeting, who is one and a half years old. But I understand that my niece is working (in Caudal Group, which is dedicated to the protection and transfer of securities and belongs to the Ministry of Finance). She goes to work and everything, but she doesn’t have a cell phone.

Unless the prosecutor’s office charges a crime, you cannot say that it is corrupt. So I said I would sue the Con Philo program, because the presumption of innocence is mandatory.

Why. He hasn’t been detained, but the fact that he’s somewhere similar to Villa Marista means we know what that means.

R. I think that considering the status that my brother enjoyed, which he no longer has, he should not live in Villa Marista. There are some special houses in Cuba, which deal with state security, very nice houses in Miramar and Nuevo Vedado, where they take in citations high-level, high-ranking people who are being investigated. This was the case of Carlos Lage and many others. They have all the comforts and facilities and they are not treated badly. It will be in one of those houses, I don’t know in which direction.

Why. Who told you they were not in touch?

R. My nephew, who is free from everything, Alejandro Arnaldo Gil Gonzalez. He has always been separated from the entire family. He is a very quiet person, very reserved person. He’s a computer engineer, she’s a teacher, and he lives in his wife’s house, which is in Playa. I communicate with my nephew every day. He tells me: “Aunty, it’s going to happen, I’m sure of it.” He must be suffering a lot, because imagine a boy, with his character, his father has been accused of corruption, as they say, which is a term that has also been used by the Cuban press. , but the Prosecutor’s Office has not classified any crimes.

Why. “Serious errors in the performance of his duties,” the public statement said.

R. “Serious errors in the performance of their duties” and then there is a tagline, and that tagline is imposed on them, because I was young, born and brought up with the revolution, it is imposed on everything, even That even on history examinations: ” “The government will never tolerate corruption, insensitivity or cheating.” This does not mean that he is being accused of corruption. Unless the prosecutor’s office charges a crime, you cannot say that it is corrupt. That’s why I said I would file a complaint against the Con Filo program, because the presumption of innocence is mandatory. It is described in the laws of criminal procedure, which are the same in Spain, in Cuba, in Uruguay and in Argentina, since they all come from the same branch, which is Roman law. If you are speaking and you are alleging a crime without respecting the presumption of innocence, you are committing the crime of defamation and slander.

Why. With Philo he is not free, it is actually the government’s way of talking about his brother.

R. Absolutely.

Why. In an interview with Canarian television, he blamed Raúl Castro for the situation in Cuba, and also recalled that Díaz-Canel had congratulated his brother on his birthday on 2 February, the same day he dismissed him as minister. I went.

R. The greatest contradiction is that the President of the Republic of Cuba dismissed my brother and congratulated him on his achievements on February 2, and my brother responded: “Thank you, Diaz-Canel, we are still with you, “And then on March 7 they announced they were investigating. How is the Cuban President not aware of what is going on?

Why. Hence the question. To what extent did Diaz-Canel know what was happening on February 2? His brother was his right hand…

R. They were thick and thin, as we say in Cuba.

If Diaz-Canel had anything to do with that decision and he did so without knowing of the crimes, in the quotes, that are allegedly attributed to my brother, how does one congratulate him on his good work ?

Why. Did Diaz-Canel have anything to do with this decision?

R. Undoubtedly it is related to this decision. But if it has to do with that decision and you do it without knowing the crimes, in quotes, that my brother has allegedly been accused of, how do you congratulate him on his good work. Those are contradictory things.

Why. I do not know to what extent this can legally be presented as a personal accusation against the Cuban Government, as was reiterated yesterday.

R. I am a lawyer by profession, in Cuba I have my membership number, I had a “Golden Degree” in 1982, for example, I have four specializations in Forensic Medicine. I was advanced from the point of view of jurisprudence. I have tuition and I will take exams. My son (Daniel Trujillo Gil) says he’ll tie me to a tree, he’ll tear up my Cuban and Spanish passports, but I’m going to do it. If there is a trial, as was done with Ochoa, that the state acquitted itself of all its crimes with one person, it was cruel to know what was really behind Ochoa, which was corruption. , I will go, I will appear as a private prosecutor. And if it is proven that my brother was truly corrupt, then all the other people who were corrupt will also fall with him, and all the criminals who were with him in this matter. Although my son wants to tie me to a tree. Like now when I went, he hid my passport, he didn’t want me to go to Cuba because he said they were going to detain me, because I made some very strong statements against the government and at least Prisoners in my country are less political. And I went in and no one bothered me.

Why. How do you explain that arbitrariness?

R. Don’t know. My son sat down with me two days ago and said to me: “Mom, I am honest with you, and I have to tell you the truth. Today I am sure that you are a member of the Cuban State Security, because it simply and exclusively states that after the statements you have made, the publications on Facebook and the interviews you have given, you have entered Cuba and ” No one has bothered” you.

Why. And what did he answer?

R. What am I supposed to say? If he believes this, what can I do? If this had happened to him then he too would have believed it. Because it’s a miracle that I actually entered and left Cuba without bothering anyone. There have been people who have worked one-fifth as much as I have and have not been allowed to get off the plane. It’s very strange and has no explanation, but it is just the way it is and I am not a member of state security.