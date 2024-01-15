Heidi Klum, with her hands in her panties, posing in a micro skirt

Always more. This is not a book by Lina Mahfouf, but comes from the last photo shared on the web by international top Heidi Klum. That’s right, the star published her never-before-seen photo on her Instagram account which is stunning!

Heidi Klum: High Priestess of Sexy Looks

This March 18, 2024, the wife of musician Tom Kaulitz of the Tokio Hotel Group published a photo of herself on the web, in which we find her wearing light clothes. Heidi Klum wears a “fluffy” faux fur micro skirt, combined with a crop-top made of the same material. A sexy look that shows off the international model’s slim and curvy figure. We also see the star’s gorgeous chest highlighted by her outfit. She is absolutely divine.

A day ago, the international model had created a sensation by publishing a picture of herself in a total denim look. Outfit worn during the filming of an episode of the show America’s Got TalentOf which she is a member of the jury. Earlier, for the show, the model showed herself off in a tight, strapless candy pink dress that once again accentuated her figure. Even though she dares to be all eccentric, it must be said that the sexy look matches Heidi Klum’s eccentric personality perfectly. She surprises us with her every look.

A documentary series on Tom Kaulitz

However, in the coming months, Heidi Klum won’t be the only one in the headlines. Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, will release his first television show with his twin brother next June. A form of reality TV that would reveal more about the lives of the two brothers. Topic Kaulitz and Kaulitz, this reality series should be a hit. Let’s not forget that his group, Tokyo Hotel, was the most famous boy band of the early 2000s. What happened to them? It will be available on Netflix soon. We believe Heidi Klum is very proud of her husband.

read this also: