Universitario and Alianza Lima already know the date and time of their debut in the Copa Libertadores

This is the time of truth. After the CONMEBOL draw, Universitario and Alianza Lima now already know the date and time of their debut in the Copa Libertadores which will start in the first week of April.

‘U’ will be the first one to play. The Cream will host LDU at Monumental Stadium on Tuesday, April 2 at 9:00 pm. For their part, Alianza Lima will debut a day later at 7:30 pm in Matute against Fluminense.

The second day will be the first outing of both the artists. Universitario will visit Junior at Metropolitano de Barranquilla on Tuesday, April 9 at 9:00 pm, while Intimates will travel to Nueva Ola to face Cerro Porteño the following day at 5:00 pm.

university calendar

F1: Varsity Vs. LDU – Tuesday April 2

Monumental Stadium – 9:00 PM

F2: Junior Vs. University – Tuesday, April 9

Metropolis of Barranquilla – 9:00 pm

F3: Botafogo vs. University – Wednesday, April 24

Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium – 5:00 pm

F4: Varsity Vs. Junior – Tuesday, May 7

Monumental Stadium – 9:00 PM

F5: Varsity Vs. Botafogo – Thursday, May 16

Monumental State – 9:00 PM

F6: LDU Vs. University – Tuesday, May 28

Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium – 5:00 PM

Lima Alliance Calendar

F1: Lima Alliance Vs. Fluminense – Wednesday, April 3

Matute Stadium – 7:30 pm

F2: Cerro Porteno Vs. Alianza Lima – Wednesday, April 10

Nueva Ola Stadium – 5:00 pm

F3: Colo Colo Vs. Alianza Lima – Tuesday, April 23

Stadium to be defined – 7:30 pm

F4: Lima Alliance Vs. Cerro Porteño – Wednesday, May 8

Matute Stadium – 7:00 pm

F5: Lima Alliance Vs. Colo Colo – Wednesday, May 15

Matute Stadium – 7:00 pm

F6: Fluminance Vs. Alianza Lima – Wednesday, May 29

Maracana Stadium – 7:30 pm