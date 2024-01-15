Universitario and Alianza Lima already know the date and time of their debut in the Copa Libertadores

This is the time of truth. After the CONMEBOL draw, Universitario and Alianza Lima now already know the date and time of their debut in the Copa Libertadores which will start in the first week of April.
‘U’ will be the first one to play. The Cream will host LDU at Monumental Stadium on Tuesday, April 2 at 9:00 pm. For their part, Alianza Lima will debut a day later at 7:30 pm in Matute against Fluminense.
The second day will be the first outing of both the artists. Universitario will visit Junior at Metropolitano de Barranquilla on Tuesday, April 9 at 9:00 pm, while Intimates will travel to Nueva Ola to face Cerro Porteño the following day at 5:00 pm.
university calendar
F1: Varsity Vs. LDU – Tuesday April 2
Monumental Stadium – 9:00 PM
F2: Junior Vs. University – Tuesday, April 9
Metropolis of Barranquilla – 9:00 pm
F3: Botafogo vs. University – Wednesday, April 24
Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium – 5:00 pm
F4: Varsity Vs. Junior – Tuesday, May 7
Monumental Stadium – 9:00 PM
F5: Varsity Vs. Botafogo – Thursday, May 16
Monumental State – 9:00 PM
F6: LDU Vs. University – Tuesday, May 28
Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium – 5:00 PM
Lima Alliance Calendar
F1: Lima Alliance Vs. Fluminense – Wednesday, April 3
Matute Stadium – 7:30 pm
F2: Cerro Porteno Vs. Alianza Lima – Wednesday, April 10
Nueva Ola Stadium – 5:00 pm
F3: Colo Colo Vs. Alianza Lima – Tuesday, April 23
Stadium to be defined – 7:30 pm
F4: Lima Alliance Vs. Cerro Porteño – Wednesday, May 8
Matute Stadium – 7:00 pm
F5: Lima Alliance Vs. Colo Colo – Wednesday, May 15
Matute Stadium – 7:00 pm
F6: Fluminance Vs. Alianza Lima – Wednesday, May 29
Maracana Stadium – 7:30 pm