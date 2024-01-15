Sniper Elite 3 Free Download PC (Full Version)

Sniper Elite 3 is a third-person shooter stealth game and the predecessor to its predecessor, 2012’s Sniper Elite 2.

This is the third installment in the Sniper Elite series, taking place several years after the events of the previous game. Sniper Elite 3 is a tactical third-person shooter that combines stealth, exceptional gameplay options, and genre-defining ballistics.

The game features vast open areas and exotic terrain set in World War II North Africa. This is a large battle map based on the North African conflict. In Sniper Elite 3, your primary weapon is the shotgun, but you also have a variety of other weapons to choose from, such as silenced guns.