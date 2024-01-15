Sonic Mania Free PC Game Download Full Version (v1.06.0503 & ALL DLC)

Sonic Mania is a platform game that was released in 2017. The publisher of this game for PlayStation 4, Windows, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One was Sega. It was created as a common to the entire Sonic: the Hedgehog game series on its 25th anniversary. Sonic Mania pays homage to authentic Sega Genesis games, showcasing high-speed, side-scrolling gameplay. It takes place in 12 different levels which include the many stages that have been redesigned from previous games. The story follows Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails as they begin to adventure to defeat their enemy along with their robotic model.

What is the game about?

Sonic Mania is a side-scrolling platform game. It is the same as the previous series of Sonic: The Hedgehog games released by Sega Genesis. Players choose one of 3 playable characters who have unique potential. Sonic has the potential to perform a drop dash which allows him to be sent rolling directly into a dash right after a jump. Tails can try to fly and swim.

Knuckles can be used to slide and climb on trails. Like Sonic 2, players can try to play as Sonic and Tails constantly or even a second player can try to control Tails very independently. Unlockable options include Sonic’s abilities from Sonic CD, as well as Sonic 3 Knuckles that took place in 1994 as a replacement for the drop dash that was also present in Knuckles mode. Allows constant control of all Knuckles and characters along with himself.

How to play

Sonic Mania occurs in 12 different levels known as zones. The game features eight different remixed zones, like the Green Hill Zone features in the first type of sonic game released in the year 1991. Along with four authentic zones in the game, different remixed stages comprise new and old elements. It also includes recycled tricks and ideas from previous games in the Sonic series.

Each area is divided into two different acts, in which players must guide their character over previous enemies and obstacles to reach the end. Towards the end of each act, the player has to participate in a boss battle against the rival who also has many other names. The player can try to collect many golden rings which are presented as a form of health. Players can survive until they have at least one ring, but if they are hit, they will simply scatter and disappear after a while.

Main features of the game.

Those who have played previous titles in the Sonic Mania game series will know the common features of this game. However, the additional features of this game are discussed below:

The bonus stages are the thirty-two specific areas of the game. They can only be used when you jump to the game circle that can appear above the star poles when the mentioned tricks can be passed by carrying from the twenty-five different rings.

You can collect all the rings that are available on board and can lead to a proper score and the stage which can end when the player hits a red circle or collects different blue circles. The more players there are in a stage, the more speed is gained in the game, which will lead to an increase in the difficulty of the game.

The game offers a debug mode that can be toggled during gameplay. When debug mode is active, two different lines of hex code can be seen on the right side of the screen, the top line shows the camera coordinator and the bottom line can show the player’s coordinates.

The time attack allows players to replay the game through different previously completed acts to take advantage of the highest possible record. The different acts in the time trial show the distinctive features of the goals that can be used to both start and end the acts. They also show non-leaders or star posts and the elapsed time counter option can be presented as a timer option. Being a new Time Attack feature in the Sonic series, players can attempt to restart an act seamlessly at any point in the game.

Therefore, if you are a video game lover, Sonic Mania is here for you to try. You shouldn’t miss this game anyway. You can easily download and install it on your device before you start playing it.

How to Download Sonic Mania PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Sonic Mania PC button

: Click on the Download Sonic Mania PC button Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Sonic Mania PC for free

Sonic Mania: minimum system requirements

OS: Win XP 32

Processor: Intel Pentium 4 3.2 GHz / AMD Athlon 64 3000+

Graphics card: AMD Radeon HD 3650 or NVIDIA GeForce 8600 GS

System memory: 1 GB RAM

Storage: 6 GB hard drive space

DirectX 9 compatible graphics card

Sonic Mania – Recommended System Requirements

Operating system: Win 7 32

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4600 2.4 GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+

Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 3800 series or NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT

System memory: 2 GB RAM

Storage: 6 GB hard drive space

Frequent questions

Can you play it on Windows? This game can be played on all major platforms which also includes Windows.

What is the genre of the game? This game belongs to the genre of platform games.

Can you play it in single player mode? Yes, this game can be played in single player mode.

