ALONE Download PC Game For Free

Alone is a sci-fi survival horror dungeon crawler game where a lonely, stranded hero faces off against 1-3 evil masterminds who will do everything in their power to stop the hero from completing a journey. to discover the truth and save his comrades. The Evil players usually have the entire stage map in front of them, hidden behind a huge screen. They monitor all events that occur during the game and try to prevent the hero from fulfilling his objectives.

What is the game about?

The game’s plot will be told through numerous situations, each of which will be divided into several chapters. Each chapter contains a goal that the hero must accomplish, while the evil players must stop him. The conclusion of each chapter will affect the gameplay of the next: each scenario is designed with a branching narrative that can respond to the players’ activities: if the Hero meets his objectives, his life will be easier in the next chapter. This is equally applicable to Evil players.

How to play

The Hero can only see the Sector of the map he is currently in and must explore the map from there. He must be careful, as all kinds of dangers can lurk in the shadows. The map areas he explored will be removed from the table after each round; leaving only the Sector for which it is invisible. The hero will have to rely on his memory if he doesn’t want to get lost.

Game Features

The game contains some brilliant features that support it quite well as a game in the horror genre. These are some of the features that make it such an interesting game.

Solo fits in very well with all the other sci-fi horror stories and the graphics complement it well. Steven Hamilton has done an excellent job of creating a fascinating world of dark tones, murky shadows, and terrifying animals. It is dangerous to be alone aboard a spaceship. Even worse when there are more things lurking around every corner.

With the game elements, the tone is well established. The maze tiles have two sides to represent the presence (and horrible lack) of light. All the smaller components have the same diffuse color design reminiscent of the digital screens on ships and space suits.

If you like two-player games, Alone contains a lot of material that will keep a couple of players busy for a long time. For players who wish to create their map, quests and experience, the random option is always available.

For those looking for a sci-fi adventure, there are hours of material available. And the creators have contributed to the game’s variety by using a semi-random setup. With each new playthrough, the map, rooms and tasks will change. It has depth and encourages repetition. I’m more inclined to keep it on the shelf if I can choose between a casual play session and a longer story experience.

The game offers what it says it can offer. If you love games in the horror genre, this should be on your list of potential games to try.

How to download ONLY the instructions for PC

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2: Click on the Download button PC ONLY

Step 3: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4: Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy SOLO your PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

ONLY – Minimum system requirement

Operating system: Windows 7/8/8.1/10

Processor: Any processor with a clock speed of 2 GHz

Memory: 1 GB RAM

Graphics: Integrated or CPU-integrated graphics

ONLY: recommended system requirement

Operating system: Windows 7 32-bit

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad Q9550 2.83 GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 955

Graphics card: AMD Radeon HD 7790 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti

RAM: 4GB

Hard drive: 3 GB

DirectX 9 compatible graphics card

Frequent questions

Is the game worth it? The designers have created the game so that everyone can find something to enjoy here. So yes, the game is worth it.

Is the game too scary? The game has an eerie vibe, but it doesn’t feature any direct jumpscares or anything like that.

How long does the game last? The game will take you about 1-1.5 hours if you invest enough in the game.

