Dark Souls: Remastered PC Free Download Full Version (v1.04)

Dark Souls: Remastered is an attempt by the developers to produce one of the most critically acclaimed role-playing video games. In this game, players embark on a dark, epic and unforgettable fantasy journey in a universe plagued by a curse. Explore the detailed works of that world, with underground tunnels, secrets, dungeons and whatnot.

Dark Souls: Remastered Game Download for PC

What is Dark Souls: Remastered about?

The game features a world that was once ruled by dragons and covered in dense fog. During this time, Gwyn discovers the soul of a lord. Using the power of this man’s soul, he and his friends decide to kill the dragons. Thus began the Age of Fire. As time passes, the flames begin to go out with the rise of humans. Consequently, Gwyn had to sacrifice herself to prevent the flames from cooling down. With the flames of fire reignited externally, the curse of the undead begins to plague humanity, causing certain humans to be resurrected even after their death.

Dark Souls: Remastered stands out especially for its evil deeds. Dark Souls: Remastered is an immersive fictional story that players often seek out. Through immersive storytelling, the developers have built a dark fantasy world, where humanity is threatened and almost anything can kill you. It is opaque and even mystical.

How to play

The world of Dark Souls: Remastered features a vast landmass. It is intricately developed with twists and turns around itself, as if it were an architectural feat. Enemies are placed like chess characters in tight spaces. No other video game ever produced seems as solid, plausible, and wonderful to unravel as Dark Souls: Remastered.

One of the main mechanics of the game is the addition of death to the game so that players understand how to respond to a hostile environment. The game is extremely responsive and makes players learn from their past mistakes. When they lose all their life points, they die and temporarily lose their souls. Consequently, they are returned to the place where they last rested. Each soul has a chance to continue the game after its death. If the player dies again before reaching the point where he last died, the game ends permanently for that player.

Stamina plays another important role in combat mechanics. Performing attacks, dodging, or blocking enemies consumes the player’s stamina and health. Now, if the player manages some time to walk or simply stand for a few seconds, they will immediately regain their lost stamina. Certain attacks cannot be performed if the player’s health is too low. Therefore, low stamina or health stats make players vulnerable to attacks.

Players can now dodge, attack, parry and hide when necessary in the game. The game features the most responsive combat the entire series has ever had. Every sword or shield swing is accompanied by the right effects and soundtrack and feels immediate. Players can really control their characters and this makes enemy attacks or combat more impactful. However, this does not make the game any easier.

The biggest novelty that we can find in Dark Souls: Remastered is in its combat mechanics. Combat has achieved a new fluidity. The game’s poor user interface has also been improved and improved. You will no longer find cumbersome menus in the game that you have to go through. The latest installment has been given a simplified and comprehensive approach. The difficulty level has been improved and increased in Dark Souls: Remastered. Players can now summon other adventurers or friends to help them by finding the appropriate signs on the ground.

Features of Dark Souls: Remastered

Now that you know how to play, we will discuss some of its features. The game has become more popular and highly rated among players because the built-in features make it extremely convenient for them to enjoy. By adding all the necessary elements to this game, the developers have simply enriched the game content, offering a realistic experience for everyone. Let’s go over the awesome features of Dark Souls: Remastered below:

The developers have added new game mechanics in Dark Souls: Remastered to make the game more engaging. Players can’t help but get immersed while playing. With newly added levels, challenges, effects, and other elements, Dark Souls: Remastered has been completely transformed and amplified.

Dark Souls: Remastered features eye-soothing visuals. From the opening scene in the asylum area to the picturesque Anor Londo, the setting is stunning. The textures and lighting are on point. Therefore, Dark Souls: Remastered provides a more immersive experience to its players compared to its previous sequels.

It’s not just the graphics and images that have been renewed. Players had often faced issues with the control scheme, movement, and combat while playing the original Dark Souls. This happened because the frame rate was not on par with other elements of the game. However, in the latest installment titled Dark Souls: Remastered, these problems were fixed and rectified. Starting from the game’s frame rate, controls, soundtrack, and other elements, everything has been improved and seems much more responsive.

Multiplayer mode available

The developers have rightly added a multiplayer game mode to this game. Now, in online multiplayer, even players can join together and participate in various online challenges against enemies. With dedicated servers, the newly added multiplayer mode seems extremely smooth and flawless.

Now that you know everything about Dark Souls: Remastered, it’s worth mentioning that this game’s combat alone is enough to give you an almost transformative experience. Apart from offering such interesting and mind-blowing gameplay, the developers also added visuals and updated the user interface of this game. Dark Souls: Remastered has set a high bar for its upcoming sequels. It would surely be difficult for the developers to match the quality of Dark Souls: Remastered. So, what are you waiting for! Grab any version of the game you prefer and have an exciting and engaging gaming experience!

Dark Souls: Remastered – Minimum System Requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit, Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 2.8 GHz / AMD FX-6300, 3.5 GHz

Memory: 6GB RAM

Graphics card: GeForce GTX 460, 1 GB / Radeon HD 6870, 1 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 8 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX 11 sound device

Additional Notes: Low Settings, 60 FPS @ 1080p

Dark Souls: Remastered – Recommended System Requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4570 3.2 GHz / AMD FX-8350 4.2 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics card: GeForce GTX 660, 2 GB / Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 8 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX 11 sound device

Additional Notes: High Settings, 60 FPS @ 1080p

Frequent questions

How long does it take to complete Dark Souls: Remastered? Dark Souls: Remastered can take between 25 and 50 hours to complete. It depends on your efficiency and experience playing role-playing games like these.

Is the game worth it? Yes, Dark Souls: Remastered is a must-have video game. With so many additions and improvements, Dark Soul Remastered is a much better game compared to its previous installments.

Does Dark Souls: Remastered have a multiplayer version? Yes, the game also includes a multiplayer version in its gameplay.

