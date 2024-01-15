Social network X has suspended the account of Alexei Navalny’s widow

Social Network X suspended Newly created account this Tuesday Yulia NavalnayaThe widow of rival Alexei Navalny, who died in a Russian prison last week.

When attempting to open the account, which has amassed nearly 100,000 followers in 24 hours, it appears message of “Suspended Account” For violating the rules of the social network, without giving further details.

Before the suspension, Navalnya, who announced yesterday that she would continue the work of her late husband. He published two of his own messages and a video of his rival’s mother in which she demands that Russian President Vladimir Putin hand over her son’s body to him.

In his second entry published this morning, Navalnya also She demanded the authorities to hand over her husband’s body.

“Return Alexey’s body and let him be buried with honor, do not prevent people from saying goodbye to him”read the text.

Navalny’s co-religionists accuse Russian authorities of refusing to hand over body “Erase Traces” Of crime.

According to OVD-Info, an organization that protects the rights of detainees, nearly 70,000 people have already signed a popular petition calling on authorities to return the body to the family.

The anti-corruption fund set up by Navalny demanded an explanation from Ax and its owner, billionaire Elon Musk, for suspending the account of a rival’s widow today.

efe