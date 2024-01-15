Source: ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Vs. Jaime Munguia on May 4

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will be the venue for the fight in which the two Mexicans will compete for multiple world championships.

For the first time, two Mexican fours will compete for the world championship when the man from Guadalajara Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Unveil the undisputed super middleweight championship against the undefeated Tijuana native jaime munguia May 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, sources cited espn,

‘Canelo’ AlvarezThe 33-year-old and with a record of 60-2-2 with 39 knockouts, will be in action once again on the weekend of May 5 Las Vegas For the first time in two years, after losing against Dmitry Bivol, jaime munguiaThe 27-year-old and 43-0 with 34 knockouts will be fighting his first world championship fight for the first time in more than four years after vacating the super welterweight belt.

According to sources this is an agreement to fight ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and PBC, who terminated a three-fight agreement last week with two fights still remaining.

‘Canelo’ will have a new fight on a Mexican weekend in Las Vegas AP Photo/Moises Castillo

‘Canelo’ Alvarez He has won his last three fights in a row since his unexpected defeat by unanimous decision against Dmitry Bivol on May 7, 2022.

recent victory of ‘Canelo’ Alvarez They went up against Gennady Golovkin, John Ryder and Jermall Charlo to cap off their trilogy.

for its part, jaime munguia He is coming off a great win over John Ryder, knocking him out after defeating him multiple times.

last win by knockout ‘Canelo’ Alvarez It was on November 6, 2021 when he defeated Caleb Plant to sanctify himself Absolute champion at 168 pounds As owner of the belts of the World Council, World Federation, World Organization and International Boxing Federation.

jaime munguiaFor his part, he has finished four of his last five fights in quick succession. The only fight to go the full route in that span was his dominant unanimous decision win over veteran Sergiy Derevyanchenko.