South Korea sacks Klinsmann after Asian Cup failure

Jurgen Klinsmann was removed as coach of the South Korean national team after their exit in the Asian Cup.

Korean Football Association (KFA) removed To the national team coach on Friday, Jurgen Klinsmannafter unchecking South Korea in the semi-finals of asia cup And amid criticism of his leadership.

The KFA’s advisory body, the National Teams Committee, recommended Klinsmann’s dismissal on Thursday, with KFA technical director Hwangbo Kwan saying there were “many reasons” to doubt his ability to provide leadership on the equipment.

Klinsmann leaves South Korea after Asian Cup failure

South Korea crashed out of the Asian Cup this month after a 2-0 defeat to Jordan in the semi-finals, extending their 64-year wait for a third title, leading fans and some politicians to call for the team’s dismissal. 59 year old technician.

KFA president Chung Mong-gyu said that Klinsmann’s tenure had not lived up to expectations.

“Coach Klinsmann failed to demonstrate the leadership we have come to expect from a national team coach, including game management, player management and a work attitude that enhances the competitiveness of the national team,” Chung said.

Klinsmann’s popularity in Korea decreased during the Asia Cup, with many criticizing his attitude as he was seen smiling despite his team’s poor performance.

The German leadership also came under suspicion after a brawl between players on the eve of the semi-final, in which captain Son Heung-min suffered a dislocated finger.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker played against Jordan by joining the index and middle fingers of his right hand together.

Throughout his tenure in South Korea, Klinsmann was frequently criticized for working primarily in Los Angeles, where he lives, despite stating that he would spend time in South Korea.

Ahead of Friday’s announcement, Klinsmann expressed his “sincere gratitude” to his players, staff and fans in an Instagram post.

“Thank you very much for your support in getting us to the Asian Cup semi-finals and the incredible journey we have had over the last 12 months without losing 13 consecutive games before the semi-finals,” he said.

On Thursday, Yonhap News TV reported that former South Korean international Hong Myung-bo is among the names being considered to temporarily lead the team for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Klinsmann, a World Cup winner as a player for West Germany in 1990, previously coached the German and United States national teams, as well as Bundesliga club Bayern Munich.

He replaced Paulo Bento as South Korea coach last year after the Portuguese coach resigned after the defeat to Brazil in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup.

Before Klinsmann’s appointment last year, Korean media reported that there was a lack of communication between national team committee members during the appointment process.

Following the announcement of Klinsmann’s appointment, committee head Michael Müller denied these reports and Müller said that the German coach was appointed after committee members reached “final agreement”.

Klinsmann’s time with South Korea did not start well as they went five games without a win, losing to Uruguay and Peru and losing to Colombia, El Salvador and Wales.

Their form improved ahead of the Asia Cup with a six-match winning streak and, despite some poor performances in Qatar, they reached the semi-finals, an improvement on the 2019 tournament when they lost in the quarter-finals.

However, South Korea failed to register a single shot on goal in their semi-final against Jordan, who are 64 places below them in the FIFA rankings.