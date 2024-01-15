Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt have fun in The Fall Guy trailer

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt will star in an action-packed thriller, the trailer of which was recently revealed.

Universal Pictures also cashed in on the Super Bowl craze with a video that caught everyone’s attention, not only because of the explosions, but also because it included a surprise appearance from Taylor Swift. Ryan Gosling’s character, a heartbroken stuntman, listens to Taylor Swift’s song All Too Well on repeat.

universal pictures

The Fall Guy, written by Glenn A. The film, based on Larson’s ’80s TV series of the same title, takes Gosling’s character on a dangerous journey. He sets out in search of a fugitive actor whom he once doubled, while trying to reconcile the life-threatening stunt with the search for his lost love.

The plot brings together Gosling and Emily Blunt, who plays his former partner.

universal pictures

Aaron Taylor-Johnson joins an already star-studded cast alongside Stephanie Hsu and Winston Duke. Hannah Waddingham and Teresa Palmer also appear, adding some of the high-intensity entertainment to this film only found in the most thrilling action films.

The Fall Guy is a movie you should put on your spring calendar. It will be in theaters from May 3!