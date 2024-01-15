Botania’s “Miracle”: How neighbors saved their neighborhood from Chile’s deadliest fire

Despite being surrounded by fire, amid a series of devastating fires that took the lives of 132 people in the Valparaíso region in early February, the Botanía neighborhood remained intact: the flames did not touch any of the houses and all of its inhabitants remained in time. Managed to get out from there.

It’s a miracle that hides a pioneering neighborhood prevention program with a truly global projection.

Seen from the air, the neighbourhood, a cluster of about 70 multi-coloured houses on the border between Viña de Mar and Quilpúy, resembles an island in the middle of hills blackened by the ash of charred trees and burnt trees. For many days. The fire is still filling the air with a pungent residual smell.

On the ground, residents EFE insist that what many consider eccentric is the ripe fruit of days of intensive training and cleaning, rational management of vegetation in the area and, above all, a model of a united community with clear roles. There is commitment. Which can be implemented in the rest of Chile and exported around the world.

face emergency

Equipped with axes, rakes, hoes and water backpacks with a capacity of 18 liters, as well as ponds located at strategic points with a capacity of 3,500 liters, the inhabitants of Canal Chacao, the city in which Botania is integrated and one of the most fire Influenced by this, he tried to protest.

The tools are part of a kit provided to the community within the framework of a program financed by the American organization USAID together with the National Forestry Corporation (CONAF) and Caritas Chile, explains Rodrigo Vargas, neighbor and coordinator of the program in Botany. Efe. ,

The same kit reached the 16 Chilean communities that are under the program, he added, along with other resources, which each community managed “based on its reality, giving orientation to the project according to the circumstances.”

“We have monitoring, which on this occasion we were not able to connect before the emergency, a community alarm, prevention with work such as weeding on the ground, and communication and distribution of information,” he explains.

“We want to create a body of norms for every home and to take care of the environment, keep trees away from rooftops, clean drains, do not keep inflammable materials in the courtyard, which is essential. If the gas cylinder is not protected then it is over. Botania, in particular, has always been managed by the neighbours,” he details.

In this regard, he emphasizes that “the program encourages the knowledge of neighbors on these issues and their engagement with the authorities through coordinated and legal community actions, as this, among other things, enables access to species protected by law. And not about their management.” “The main thing was the strength of our community networks, working together and a sense of belonging.”

To do this, you need to stay connected even when telecommunications are down, as was the case on that fateful Friday: equipped with walkie talkie radios, they shared information about the advance of the flames that were already at that time. It was swallowing a large part of the Vinamarino hills. Who surrounded them…

“Nobody imagined that something like this would happen,” Estrella Barrios, a member of the neighborhood coordination, explained to EFE before emphasizing that resources exist, but “neighbors need to step up.”

This lack of participation has a concrete expression: 250 houses in Canal Chacao – out of a total of more than 1,000 – were devastated by fire, almost all of them adjacent to private land where their owners had protested against the trimming of vegetation.

an exemplary model

“We are looking to expand this method throughout the country, although there are some considerations that should be taken into account: It should be an organized community with leaders who can manage the enthusiasm and participation of its members,” he told EFE. Told, his share. Part, Rolando Pardo, National Head of CONF Prevention and Mitigation.

“There are usually several workshops where information and technical tools are provided. Women are a very important actor. We should also include the elderly, who sometimes have problems, as well as children and adolescents.

Along the same lines, Catherine Mella, in charge of Caritas Chile’s environment, risk and emergency management sector, highlighted that the effort “linked the areas most vulnerable to fire with civil society organizations, universities, and local government, thereby The fire can be reduced.” Risk in different areas of the community.”

He concluded, “An emergency plan was prepared that allowed timely action to be taken in an organized manner during a fire, helping neighbors evacuate, taking actions that would prevent loss of life, property, and part of the ecosystem.” has been saved.” efe