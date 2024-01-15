Spaniards take part in one of the most ambitious initiatives on animal health and welfare in Europe

The European Union for Animal Health and Welfare (EUPAHW) is one of the most ambitious initiatives of the European Commission in recent years. With a global investment of €360 million and a duration of over 7 years, it will promote Research, Innovation and Transfer in Health and Welfare in Animal ProductionThrough collaborative processes from the perspective of concepts, with the participation of all actors in the region and society one health And one of twoKalyan,

EUPAHW brings together more than 90 members, including research institutes and universities and funding organizations from different countries, and is coordinated by the EUPAHW. Ghent University, It builds on the strategic research and innovation agenda arising from previous co-creation work over two years, and adds 17 tasks to be completed over the next three years, along with more strategic and long-term tasks, such as the creation of Your program calls for outside projects.

The Spanish partners are State Agency Council of Higher Scientific Research (CSIC), The ToState Research AgencyHe Technological Development and Innovation Center EPE (CDTI), The Agri-Food Research and Technology Institute (IRTA-CRESA), the University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM), The University of Lyon (ULE) and Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB).

The consortium intends to To improve knowledge about infectious and parasitic diseases in terrestrial and aquatic animals.both on farms and in their environments, and, in particular, risk assessment, biosecurity, resilience to diseases, the immune system and the relationship with the animal microbiome, new therapeutic strategies, responsible use of medicines, reducing the generation of microbial Addresses related aspects. resistance, improving animal welfare and the global impact of diseases.