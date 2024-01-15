He criticized Memo Ochoa for the Mexico vs. United States Concacaf Nations League loss.

Fans criticize Memo Ochoa with memes in 0 – 2 loss to Mexico vs USA in Nations League Concacaf (AP Photo/Julio Cortez//Capture X)

once again, mexican team lost to his counterpart usa one in Lasttrophy of CONCACAF Nations League the whole group took it stars and stripes After the score 0-2. With this the public once again showed their dissatisfaction three,

The score fell before the 70th minute, complicating the situation for the Jaime Lozano-led side.

But, the player who was criticized the most was Guillermo OchoaSince every time such a defeat occurs among the public they point to him as the person most responsible for the outcome.

Fans explode against Memo Ochoa with memes on social networks (Capture X)

It was through social networks that the public began to explode against memo ochoa For his performance throughout the game. Although they had relevant functions, they were widely criticized for the second goal.

And, as Giovanni Reyna found space to score the second goal, he also adjusted himself to take a more accurate shot, with Aztec team followers regretting the lack of action by the Salernitana goalkeeper to prevent the goal.

Ochoa remained motionless in the face of Reyna’s powerful shot, so the social network did not condone that action. A series of criticisms against Paco Memo’s performance immediately began going viral.

“Malagon is looking at Adams’ goal, knowing that they are eventually going to send Ochoa to hell”, “With Ochoa in Europe they don’t beat us.” No man, we are great. That’s why the national team performs a little better when it plays with locals,” “I don’t understand why Ochoa plays, it doesn’t matter!” were some of the comments that arose.

And Ochoa’s confidence in the ownership of each competition has sparked public anger, as this is not the first time this type of scenario occurs. This is the reason why fans kept sharing criticism and memes.

“They preferred to send Diego Coca instead of sending everyone who hijacked the national team, Memo Ochoa will remain as the national team goalkeeper. Days will follow. What has Jimmy done to deserve being there?” he explained.

