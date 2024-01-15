In ultra-short micro dress, the 41-year-old star shows off her incredible legs

Anne Hathaway Although she already has an impressive career in cinema behind her, she continues to fascinate directors. Furthermore, the year 2024 already promises to be a busy one for this famous American actress. movie stars stars in movies mother Mary as well as the idea of ​​being with you, If the first production has not been announced yet, the second will soon be released on Amazon Prime.

The American actress was able to attend the premiere of the idea of ​​being with you in texas, during sxsw festival From Austin. Some audiences and cinema professionals were finally able to see the film, which is expected to be released in 2024. As always, Anne Hathaway arrived wearing an outfit that caught everyone’s attention.

Anne Hathaway wore a very short dress to the movie premiere the idea of ​​being with you

Anne Hathaway is one of those actresses who is still admired today because of his style, For the SXSW festival, the American star presented himself a glittering dress Created by the French fashion house Patou. This set proved innovative for several reasons. In addition to its unusual style, this dress tends to be particularly short.

The American actress has chosen a very restrained look this time. Anne Hathaway’s dress at the SXSW festival features a bright white color, highlighted by some sequins that make this outfit shine. made up of two bands geometric and triangular shapes Circle the actress’s dress below her chest and below this piece,

Anne Hathaway chooses an ultra-short dress

Anne Hathaway has gotten her outfit ready to attend the SXSW festival and premiere of her latest movie. However, the famous American actress has chosen a style that is relatively unusual at the moment. during latest fashion showFashion houses and models have actually preferred long dresses rather than short styles.

The big trend in dresses in early 2024 is transparent styles. still, ultra-short dress Not highlighted yet. However, we have to imagine that they will be there soon next summer. In this respect, Anne Hathaway is one step ahead of fashion. Along with her beautiful dresses, the actress also wore a beautiful handbag And silver heels.

Anne Hathaway’s new film recounts the life of Harry Styles

In the movie the idea of ​​being with you, Anne Hathaway plays Solenn, a 40-year-old single woman. After a concert, she begins an unexpected romance with Hayes Campbell, a young singer 24 years old. This love story is not the only film that focuses on the relationship between an older woman and a younger man. in France, die with love Muriel works with Robin on the same topic.

still, the idea of ​​being with you Quite reminiscent of Singer’s story Harry Styles, In this new movie, Hayes Campbell is the lead singer of one of the world’s most famous (fictional) boy bands. former singer of in the same direction He had also started a relationship with a woman older than him.