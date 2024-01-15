“Tommy”, cocaine coming from Colombia was marked like this

Ten Hondurans were arrested on a boat carrying 1,350 kilograms of cocaine from Colombia.

Some of the drugs seized were labeled “Tommy”.

The Technical Criminal Investigation Agency (ATIC), in collaboration with the Honduran Naval Force (FNH), completed the count of 45 bales with alleged cocaine hydrochloride, totaling 1,350 kilograms of the drug.

Attic’s specialist agents conducted field tests which confirmed that it was cocaine.

The ship was wrecked northwest of Bobele Cay, in an area known as Media Luna Reef, under the jurisdiction of the Insular Department of the Bay Islands.

This new blow to drug trafficking was achieved thanks to intelligence to which ATIC had access through agents against organized crime, who in turn coordinated with the High Command of the Armed Forces.

Those detained are: Samir Antonio Luna Munguia, Luis Sandoval Cabrera, Hanford Spellman Baldares, Justo Alberto Batiz Dolmo, Osmani Lobo Castro, Anthony Dodier Ponce Mendoza, Marcos Hernandez Molina, Victor Orlando Rodriguez Zelaya, Cesar Orlando Santos Fapp and Mays Liber. Catriciano.

All will be charged with serious drug trafficking crimes.

In the area, two small boats were requisitioned which were preparing to transport bales of alleged cocaine.

The blockade of the three ships was carried out just as they were working to transfer several red bags from the medium-sized ship to smaller ships, which contained 45 bales of alleged drugs.

When necessary, the fleet was transferred to the naval base of Trujillo, Puerto Castilla, Department of Colón.

In Puerto Castilla, Attic crime scene processing technicians worked on a general inspection of boats under registration U-1808491 and Sea Lean II.

An attic agent on a boat that was loaded with cocaine.

