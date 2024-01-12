SS Daly puts on a rousing show at Pitti and welcomes Harry Styles to its capital

translated by



12 January 2024

Designer Steven Stokey-Daly’s label SS Daly has recently welcomed an unexpected new investor, famous singer Harry Styles. An event worth celebrating with a rousing parade on Thursday evening in Florence. Unveiled at Palazzo Vecchio, Florence’s town hall, the collection borrows the codes of English private school uniforms, set against the backdrop of summer romance. The show took place as part of Pitti Uomo, the world’s most famous men’s ready-to-wear show.

Pitti occurs twice a year. Most events are held in the Fortezza da Basso, a grand medieval fortress. However, the main attraction is usually the unique parade of young talents. This was confirmed on Thursday evening with a spectacular presentation of the SS Delli, against the backdrop of huge frescoes by the painter Giorgio Vasari, also the author of the most important treatise on the Italian Renaissance and its artists.

Taking advantage of the opportunity, the House announced the entry of Harry Styles into its capital at the same time. The famous British singer has taken a minority stake in the company, and this commitment should result in a close partnership, during which the artist will support the growth of this brand founded in 2020.

This parade would certainly have had the support of Giorgio Vasari. models walked around in luxury hall of five hundredEquipped for the occasion with half a dozen wooden columns filled with pillows.

“I took a lot of inspiration from Oxford alumni who lived in boarding schools. I wanted to transform this concept into an abstract idea of ​​a dormitory and the sculptures are a symbol of this,” explains the creator from behind a curtain shrouded in darkness where a certain illusion reigns.

The parade was started by a young student wearing a black dress, white vest, silk scarf and no pants, as if he had got out of bed after midnight to attend a secret meeting. Liverpool-born Steven Stokey-Daly plays a lot with his famous red thread-threaded quilted dressing gowns and scarves. Forming long trains, they are worn over a khaki green spy trench coat and voluminous black balloon-cut silk pants.

The SS Daily House now produces a large portion of its collections in Italy and the result is more careful. The designer notably signatures the silhouette with precise cuts and unstructured shoulders. Overall, the effect is fresh and new, thanks to a bunch of contrasting buttons and models, each younger and cooler than the last.

“When I first went to Florence, I came with a very open mind. I was so inspired by the incredible tapestries that I saw everywhere that I wanted to translate it into all these hand-made sweaters that referenced them,” this designer breathed with great sensitivity after the show.

An exquisite gauzy poncho showed an English dandy on horseback. Everything about the model’s appearance was reminiscent of a young boy who had barely got out of bed, and was wearing the first clothes that came to hand. Although it’s hard to imagine prominent journalists and buyers riding horses in the front row, the designer’s source of inspiration was clear: new. a horror storyBy E.M. Forster, An account of the visit of British tourists to Italy and published in a collection of 1911.

Pair all this with a charming checked trench coat, fuzzy millerise striped pants and a great white shirt printed with salmon.

At the intersection of theater and fashion, the show was exquisite in every way, with a collection of over thirty looks. None of them were very much.

This could be one of the highlights of Pitti 105 and Steven Stokey-Daly has emerged as a serious candidate for the award for the most original collection of European men’s ready-to-wear. This will be confirmed at the end of Men’s Fashion Week in Paris on January 21.

Harry Styles did not honor his appearance at the Florentine fashion show, but the singer-songwriter can only welcome his new investment in the wake of this successful fashion show. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Harry and I share a similar vision for the future of SS Daily and we look forward to this new chapter of collaboration. We will focus on the longevity of the brand and its evolution as a modern and traditional British house,” assured the young designer.

With a degree in fashion design from the University of Westminster, Steven Stokey-Daly wants to reinterpret British elitism through the institution of the country’s public schools. In 2022, he won the prestigious LVMH Award, then the British Fashion Council Award for Best Emerging Designer. Suffice it to say that its future looks promising.