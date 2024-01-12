What is the fate of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.? Mexican boxer who was arrested in the United States

This is the fate of Julio César Chávez Jr. after being arrested in the United States. Photo: Cuartoscuro

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He was arrested in Los Angeles, California on January 8 for illegally carrying a weapon. Although he was kept in custody for a few days, the Mexican boxer will continue the process of release after paying a bail amount of US$50 thousand, which has since been paid. The fortune that he maintains is because of his career.

eldest son of legend Julio Cesar Chavez He had a tough time in recent years due to addictions, which led his family to keep him in rehabilitation centers for long periods of time, a condition that took a toll on him.

After completing his rehabilitation in 2023, Chávez Jr. attacked his father and those close to him, arguing that they had kidnapped him, even stating that the Mexican boxing legend Had sent people to try to end their lives.

After being inactive for 2021, “El Junior” was expected to return to the ring in 2024, however, the year started off in the best possible way for him after being arrested for illegally carrying weapons in the United States. Didn’t happen, then the “ghost gun” was found in his house.

“El Junior” was arrested in Los Angeles on illegal weapons possession charges. (Instagram @jcchavezjr)

It was his father who confirmed his arrest, explaining that he was already working on the Mexican boxer’s situation. Chavez Jr., Since the charges were not dropped, he was released on bail to be able to face his trial freely, in addition to having to attend a rehabilitation program.

after payment 50 thousand US dollars depositedEstimated at 840 thousand pesos, people have begun to question the amount of Julio César Chávez’s fortune that he managed to acquire during his years as a professional boxer.

During his career, “Julito” fought 61 times, scoring 53 wins, 34 of them by knockout, one draw, one submission and 6 losses, the most remembered being the bout he suffered against . Saul “Canelo” Alvarez In 2017, at the T-Mobil Arena in Las Vegas.

According to special portal celebrity net worthChavez Jr.’s fate US$4 millionAbout 67 million Mexican pesos with the current exchange rate, a figure that seems small considering that at one time the total was estimated at 20 million USD, that is, more than 300 million pesos.

Julio César Chávez Jr. has an estimated net worth of US$4 million or 67 million pesos.

The decline in his fortunes is due to his inactivity, remember that his last fight was in December 2021, when he defeated David Zegarra of Peru. Furthermore, considering the luxury in which he lives, he does not have any significant income.

Considering the current situation, we will have to wait for his return to the ring, although due to the procedure he will have to undergo and the rehabilitation he will have to undergo, at the age of 37, he may have finished his career.