St. Louis Vs. PUMAS (3-1), SCORE: Goals, video and summary for Liga MX’s Clausura 2024 | Mexico

Friday, January 19, the second day of closing liga mx 2024, Saint Louis achieved an impressive victory by defeating cougar With a final score of 3–1. The winning goals were from Leo Bonatini, Sebastien Salles-Lamonge and Benjamin Galdames, completing an excellent performance by the team. On behalf of the rivals, Ulises Rivas scored and Peru’s Piero Quispe managed to make his debut, taking part in his team’s goal of the game. In this way, Atleti adds six points and places itself in first place in the general table; Meanwhile, Universitarios remain in seventh place with three points.

St. Louis Vs. PUMAS: Watch the game broadcast on matchday 2 of Liga MX 2024 (Video: @AtleticodeSanLuis)

St. Louis Vs. Pumas: summary and goals