Stanford University offers you 6 free courses with which you can quickly get a job – Teach Me About Science

Education is an important part of many people’s lives, which is why we constantly strive to continue gaining knowledge, whether it’s academically or not, it never hurts to get some new education that will add value to life. Bhar can be useful to us on many occasions. , Especially if this knowledge is directed toward a job, which we know is the basis of our quality of life. However, sometimes to get a better job it is necessary to have an educational degree, which we do not always have.

But don’t worry, because today we bring you 6 courses with which you can open the door to more job opportunities without the need for a prior degree, so you can get a job quickly. The institute that offers these interesting courses is none other than Stanford University, a private American university that is famous for its teaching quality. And in this article we will show you 6 options to help you find a job quickly, so we will present them to you below.

computer science 101

This course is designed so that participants proceed at their own pace, without prior experience, without additional programs because you can study through the browser. You will see information about current computers: what is a computer, what is hardware, what is software, what is the Internet. The following is what you will learn during the course:

°The nature of computers and code, what they can and cannot do.

°How computer hardware works: chips, CPU, memory, disks.

°Essential Jargon: Bits, Bytes, Megabytes, Gigabytes

° How software works: What is a program, what is executed

°How digital images work

° Computer Code: Loops and Logic

° Big Ideas: Abstraction, Logic, Errors

°How structured data works

°How the Internet Works: IP Address, Routing, Ethernet, Wi-Fi

°Computer Security: Viruses, Trojans and Passwords

If you want to sign up for the course, click on the link Computer Science 101.

Introduction to Internet of Things

In this course made up of 5 modules, you can learn at your own pace. A team of six faculty from Stanford University will guide you through these introductory Internet of Things topics:

° Interesting applications

°sensor

°Embedded System

° network

°Circuit

If you are interested in taking this course, click here Introduction to Internet of Things.

design your career

Here, you will learn to develop a creative and effective approach to designing your business. It is composed of 5 career-oriented business guidance concepts, you do not need anything else and you can study at your own pace. To know more about this course visit the link Design your career.

Database: Semi-Structured Data

It is composed of 5 courses on the topic of databases, where you will learn JSON and XML standards for semi-structured data, as well as query languages ​​and schema declaration functions for XML.

If you are interested in this training, click on the link Database: Semi-structured data.

game theory

This course aims at mathematical modeling of strategic interactions between rational and irrational agents, in which you will learn all the material through videos, slides, quizzes, online laboratory exercises, problem sets, on-screen chat and a final exam.

For more information about the course visit the link game theory.

R programming fundamentals

Here you will learn the basics of R, a free programming language and software environment used for computational graphics and statistics. You’ll learn how to work with external data sets and variables, write functions, and hear from Robert Gentleman, one of the co-creators of the R language.

Click to enroll in the course Fundamentals of R Programming.

If any of these courses are of interest to you, you can register by entering each course, they will take you to direct links so that you can start your training.