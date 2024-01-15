Stars at the Saint Laurent Fall-Winter 2024-2025 show

Admin 13 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 25 Views

Natalie Portman, Rosalia and Jennifer Lawrence in Dior

The parade was held in the center of the Jardin des Tuileries. dior autumn-winter 2024-2025 conceived by maria grazia chiuriBrings together the stars once again amid crowds of photographers and curious people who are waiting for their arrival.

One of them is the American actress and inspiration for Miss Dior. Natalie Portman Looking radiant as ever, wearing a woolen coat over a shiny suit. Spanish singers are also not far behind them Rosalia An all-black look, accompanied by a small Lady Dior bag, while the actress and home inspiration Jennifer Lawrence Choose a low-cut pantsuit.

On the French side, young fashionable models Deva Castle was seen waving with shoes on the stage Laetitia Casta In a leather suit. The actress is wearing a belted denim suit Nadia Terezkiewicz also noticed nine of ursoSeen in casual khaki outfit with boots.

After all if the actress and now fashion icon kelly rutherford The singer arrives in an immaculate white dress solan While the British actress chose an asymmetrical skirt accessorized with pearl shoes maisie williams Pairs a sober suit with a two-tone saddle bag.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Kendall Jenner will be in a relationship again and you know her heart

International model may have found love again Two months after breakup with singer Bad Bunny ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved