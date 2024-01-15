Stars at the Saint Laurent Fall-Winter 2024-2025 show

Natalie Portman, Rosalia and Jennifer Lawrence in Dior

The parade was held in the center of the Jardin des Tuileries. dior autumn-winter 2024-2025 conceived by maria grazia chiuriBrings together the stars once again amid crowds of photographers and curious people who are waiting for their arrival.

One of them is the American actress and inspiration for Miss Dior. Natalie Portman Looking radiant as ever, wearing a woolen coat over a shiny suit. Spanish singers are also not far behind them Rosalia An all-black look, accompanied by a small Lady Dior bag, while the actress and home inspiration Jennifer Lawrence Choose a low-cut pantsuit.

On the French side, young fashionable models Deva Castle was seen waving with shoes on the stage Laetitia Casta In a leather suit. The actress is wearing a belted denim suit Nadia Terezkiewicz also noticed nine of ursoSeen in casual khaki outfit with boots.

After all if the actress and now fashion icon kelly rutherford The singer arrives in an immaculate white dress solan While the British actress chose an asymmetrical skirt accessorized with pearl shoes maisie williams Pairs a sober suit with a two-tone saddle bag.