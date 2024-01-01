Stars repeat the dose on Lisie and take 2-0 lead in the final

SANTO DOMINGO – Cuba’s Jose Barrero broke a tie with a two-run homer in the eighth inning in Estrellas Orientales’ 4-2 victory over Tigres del Licey on Sunday afternoon in the second game of Dominican baseball’s finals series. League in which the Baneras Cerves Cup, dedicated to Onfalia Morillo, is played.
With the game tied at two in the eighth inning, Barrero hit his third home run of the postseason with one on base and two outs.
He hit his 408-foot home run that went 105 miles on a sinker off Mocano’s Jesse Mejia on a 2–0 count.
Levin Diaz and Raimel Tapia were in charge of contributing the first two runs in the fourth and sixth innings.
The Tigers’ runs came on an error by outfielder Williams Astudillo, who failed to catch Aristides Aquino’s fly ball in the sixth inning.
Jeff Kinley struck out the first twelve batters he faced in 2.2 innings, allowing two hits, two walks, and one strikeout.
Luis Gonzalez (W.1-0) struck out three batters with one walk in the eighth inning. Neftali Feliz (S,1) gave up one hit with a walk in the ninth.
Cesar Valdez allowed four hits in five innings, including one earned run, and three strikeouts against 19 batters.
In the eighth inning, Jean Carlos Mejía (P, 0-1) got two outs with three hits, two earned runs, a walk and a home run.
For elephants; Robinson Cano 5-3, two runs scored, two doubles; Deiron Blanco 5-2; Raimel Tapia 3-2, score, RBI. Jose Barrero 4-2, score, home run, two RBI; Vidal Brujan 5-1; Willin Rosario 1-1; Levin Diaz 5-1, RBI;
For tigers; Jack Mayfield 5-1; Jose Rojas 2-2, double; Ramon Hernandez scored 4–1; Francisco Mejía scored 4–1; Starling Castro 1-for-4, double; Gustavo Nunez 4-1.
The third game of the finals series will start at 7:30 pm at Tetelo Vargas Stadium in San Pedro de Macoris, with the Stars leading 2-0.
(TagstoTranslate)MLB(T)Baseball(T)Major League Baseball