‘Barbenheimer’ favorites for Oscar nomination, suspense for ‘Anatomy of a Fall’

Los Angeles (AFP)- The Oscar contenders are due to be revealed on Tuesday and if Hollywood is hoping for a flood of nominations for the crucial duo “Barbenheimer,” French cinema is holding its breath for “Anatomy of a Fall.”

Global box office juggernauts, with cumulative revenues of $2.4 billion between them, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” can each boast a dozen statuettes, including best picture.

“This remains their year and we expect them to dominate the nominations,” Pete Hammond, a columnist for expert site Deadline, told AFP.

Christopher Nolan’s picture The Father of the Atomic Bomb, awarded with five Golden Globes, is in a strong position.

On the other hand, Greta Gerwig’s film about peroxide dolls and her exploration of real-world misogyny wants to prove that she can turn her success into Hollywood gold.

Mr. Hammond summarized, “Comedies (…) are generally milder than slightly more serious films.” “In Barbenheimer’s world, Oppenheimer clearly has the advantage because his character is serious, he seems important.”

The two stars of each film, Cillian Murphy as Robert Oppenheimer, suffering from the disastrous consequences of his creation, and Margot Robbie, as a perfect doll suffering from morbid thoughts, would have appeared as inevitable candidates for acting awards. Are.

Actor Cillian Murphy is honored at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California on January 7, 2024. © Robin Beck/AFP

Just like their respective supporting roles: Robert Downey Jr. shines as a conservative bureaucrat more concerned about the dismissal of Communist sympathizer Oppenheimer than the subtleties of quantum physics, and Ryan Gosling seduced by the sirens of patriarchy. Notable as Kane.

anatomy of a mount

Apart from these two summer blockbusters, “it seems easy to predict” other contenders for the Best Picture Oscar this year, according to Mr. Hammond.

Director Martin Scorsese (left), with Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio, two stars of his film “Killers of the Flower Moon”, in Los Angeles on January 9, 2024 © Valerie Macon / AFP

Martin Scorsese’s Native American historical fresco, “Killers of the Flower Moon”, the zany “Poor Creatures”, already awarded at the Venice Film Festival, the touching Christmas story for adults “Winter Break”, and “The Maestro”, from conductor Leonard The biopic is expected to star Bernstein with Bradley Cooper in front of and behind the camera.

French film “Anatomy of a Fall” is also widely expected to be in the running for the Palme d’Or at Cannes.

Awarded two Golden Globes in early January, it may also feature in the Best Screenplay and Best Actress categories thanks to the talents of Sandra Huller – another serious contender, also starring in “The Zone of Interest.”

But the feature film, in which she plays a suspicious writer accused of murdering her husband, will not be able to claim an Oscar for best international film.

He was rejected to represent France in favor of “The Passion of Dodin Bouffant”, a historical romance between two food lovers. A choice that caused controversy.

Director Justin Tritt poses with the Best Screenplay and Best Foreign Language Film trophies at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California on January 7, 2024. © Robin Beck/AFP

“It is absolutely clear that we did not send the right film for the Oscars,” Charles Gilibert, one of the commission members responsible for the decision, told AFP.

Following this “industrial accident”, the manufacturer calls for reforms in the body to “increase the number of voters”.

Year of women directors?

Between Justin Tritt’s film, Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Celine Song’s American-Korean drama “Past Lives – Nous Vis D’Avant,” the Oscar competition for best picture could include three works directed by women , a historic first.

“Barbie” director Greta Gerwig in Los Angeles on January 9, 2024 © Valerie Macon / AFP

In their 95 years of existence, these awards have long been criticized for their lack of diversity, but only 19 feature films from female directors have been nominated for the top award.

“This may be the most important year for women in the Best Picture race,” says Mr. Hammond. “On the other hand, in the Best Director category, we will see.”

Facing strong male competition, which includes Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese and Bradley Cooper, Greta Gerwig seems to be the most likely contender. Justin Truitt would sign a coup if nominated.

There is intense competition for places even among actors.

As for best actress, Emma Stone, with her Female Frankenstein character in “Poor Creatures,” seems poised for a duel against Lily Gladstone, a Native American rich from oil and her tribe in “Killers of the Flower.” Encounters a series of murders within. moon.”

On the other hand, her on-screen husband Leonardo DiCaprio may be left out of the Best Actor category, as the competition is too tough. In addition to Cillian Murphy and Bradley Cooper, we must also rely on Paul Giamatti, professor of psychological history in “Winter Break”, as well as Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”) and Colman Domingo (“Bayard Rustin”).

Actor Paul Giamatti is honored at the Golden Globes for his role in “Winter Break” on January 7, 2024 in Los Angeles. © Robin Beck/AFP

The 96th Academy Awards will take place on March 10, a year after the historic strike by Hollywood actors and screenwriters.

© 2024 AFP