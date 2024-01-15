Stephen Plaza Now Shares Some Similarities With George Clooney, Angelina Jolie, and Frank Dubosc

For Stephen Plaza, prudence has been required for several months. Accused of physical and psychological violence by her three former partners, the real estate agent is the subject of a criminal investigation for domestic violence. Thus, on his social networks, the M6 ​​host published some photos in which he likes to write messages to his fans who support him. But now on Wednesday 21 February 2024, Stephen Plaza announced good news. Now she has something in common with Michelle Drucker, George Clooney, Angelina Jolie and even Frank Dubosc and Nikos Aliagas. Indeed, France’s most famous real estate agent will have his wax statue in the Grévin Museum. A project that Stephen Plaza is very proud of. Revealing a photo of his wax portrait, the host writes in the caption: “I am thrilled, amazed by this excellent work! I am amazed by the discovery of Stefan Plaza Bis, my wax statue! A childhood dream, I go I’ve been living with the greatest: from Hitchcock to Thomas Pesquet! And who knows?! I could be placed next to my counterpart George Clooney or Brad Pitt!”, he says very happily.

Stephen Plaza, looking visibly stunned, salutes the work of these professionals who worked on his wax statue. “From now on, there are no longer any secrets at the Gravin Museum! From the eyes of a child I find all the staff worthy of creating a character! Artists in their own right, with (…)

(…) Click here to see more