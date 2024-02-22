Dani Alves sentenced to four years in prison for rape

In addition to other related teams, former Barcelona player Dani Alves was sentenced by a Barcelona court to four and a half years in prison for raping a young woman. In the bathroom of a booth at Sutton nightclub in that city.

The incident occurred on December 30, 2022 and, as established, the victim’s will was forced with the “use of violence”.

The sentence was notified this Thursday and includes, in addition to four years in prison, five years of probation and nine years of expulsion from the victim, who must be compensated by Alves in the amount of 150,000 euros.

The former Brazilian defender has already been in preventive detention for a year,

The hearing took place on 5 and 7 February. The prosecution had requested nine years in prison for Alves and the private prosecution had requested twelve years in prison. The court applied the mitigating factor of compensation for damages and confirmed that Alves “brutally grabbed the victim”, threw her to the ground, prevented her from moving and raped her” despite the fact that the complainant Said no and she wanted to leave.”

The Court stated that “for the existence of sexual assault it is not necessary that physical injuries be caused, nor that there be evidence of heroic resistance by the victim to sexual intercourse.”