iOS 17.4 improves approach to iPhone battery health

Apple has introduced important new battery-related features in iPhone Settings.

In iOS 17.4 we have new features related to battery

A new improvement is available in iOS 17.4 after the launch of the fourth beta and it is related to the battery. In about two weeks the final version will be released, a landmark update that will allow alternative application stores on the iPhone and will come with many new features, such as Better battery health view,

The health and status of the iPhone’s battery is always something we all want to know and for a long time we have had a special section within the device settings. Now Apple has improved this with iOS 17.4, although only on the iPhone 15,

Inside Settings > Battery > Battery health and charging The iPhone 15 now has a section that instead of showing the percentage of battery health, will show its status in letters, if the battery is good it will say normal. Upon entry we can get more information.

Be aware of this change in iOS 17.4. In Battery Health it now says “General” and if you want more information, go ahead. pic.twitter.com/1lAnTNHlHw – Fran Besora  (@ifrnb) 20 February 2024

let’s remember this iPhone 15 charging cycles also visible, which has now increased the charge cycles required to reach 80% battery health from 500 to 1000 cycles. That’s because according to Apple’s years of testing, the iPhone 15’s battery is better and drains less than expected.

iOS 17.4 is going to be a very important update, not only because it is the first version of iOS to allow alternative application stores, this update also allows you to choose The default browser when you first open Safari has new emoji, new features in CarPlayImprovements in the stopwatch, transcriptions in Apple Podcasts, SharePlay on the HomePod, the arrival of streaming game apps in the App Store and the possibility of changing your SIM to eSIM with more operators.