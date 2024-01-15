According to SEME, 47% of Spain’s population will have some aesthetic medical treatment in 2023

Madrid, February 22 (Europa Press) –

According to ‘Perception’ report, 46.6 percent of Spain’s population has undergone some aesthetic medical treatment in 2023, including 69 percent of women and 31 percent of men, most of whom are aged 35 to 54. and the use of aesthetic medicine in Spain 2023′ presented by the Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine (SEME) at its 39th National Congress.

With a sample of 1,501 nationally representative interviews, the study also shows that the range of patient ages varies as compared to 2017, with the youngest people being between 16 and 25 years old and those over 45 years old. There has been an increase in beauty treatments for people as they age. study where the average was 39 years.

As reported by SEME’s Treasurer, Dr Petra Vega, beauty treatments have “increased by six per cent in the 16 to 25 year old age group compared to 2017” and, among the most requested treatments are “rejuvenation of facial features such as “Amendments” are included. , cheekbones and nose”, although it is specified that “no treatment is performed on minors under 18 years of age”. With regard to those over 45 years of age, the expert explained that “the treatment involves developed.”

By age groups, in 2023, 20 percent of young people between 16 and 25 years of age have undergone beauty treatments, although 38 percent correspond to those over 45 years of age. With regard to social class, 69 percent of patients using aesthetic therapy belong to the upper or upper-middle class, 25 percent to the middle class, and six percent to the lower class.

The five most sought-after aesthetic medical treatments in Spain in 2023 are intense pulsed light (IPL), hyaluronic acid, mesotherapy, platelet-rich plasma and fillers with toxins. Treatments involving aesthetic medicine were most frequent by the sample population: nutritional guidance (50%), followed by Botox (39%) and other injections (38%).

Ignorance of aesthetic medicine causes intussusception

During the presentation of the study, Dr. Juan Antonio López, president of SEME, commented that “there is a lot of confusion in what the population understands about aesthetic medicine” as 22.1 percent of those surveyed claimed they did not know. What does it mean? ES and only 42.7 percent “come close to the definition” of aesthetic medicine.

As the report shows, aesthetic medicine is more related to the use of injections, surgery involves the presence of an operating room and a scalpel for most, and aesthetics involves the use of creams or massages, without interfering with other instruments. Is based more on. , However, the population does not accurately identify the different treatments in each area, so the study concludes that the population is not clear about what aesthetic medicine actually is, nor how to differentiate it from aesthetics or cosmetic surgery. How to differentiate easily.

In this context, experts demand that the lack of knowledge in the population “leads to a high level of infiltration in aesthetic medicine that jeopardizes the effectiveness and safety of treatments, thereby generating public health problems.”

This is shown as 28 percent of people surveyed claim that they have undergone beauty therapy treatments at a hair salon or even at home in addition to medical consultation. In addition, aesthetic medical techniques (except laser hair removal) are applied by medical centers/procedures or hospitals and beauty centers alike.

Similarly, experts claim that, in 62 percent of the cases, a cosmetologist does the treatment, while in 40.7 percent of the cases, a doctor does the treatment. “We know that there are beauty centers or salons that have a care unit, but they do these procedures when the doctor is not there, which indicates that there is someone who is not a doctor and who is not able to do the procedures. Taking advantage of those circumstances for minors. Costs,” the president of SEME indicated.

In this sense, Dr. Sergio Fernández, Second Vice President of SEME, has indicated that “more and more adverse effects are being reported”, the most frequent being “necrosis” because of personnel who do not have adequate anatomical knowledge of the face. For example, inject hyaluronic acid inside a blood vessel, blocking all the skin around that area, causing ischemia, which can also lead to loss of the skin graft and lifelong consequences for the patient. “

“We have the resources to be able to treat this condition immediately, especially because we have to do it using prescription drugs that only we can have,” he said.

Regarding the creation of the specialization of Aesthetic Medicine, which has not yet been approved, experts have claimed that it will “provide patient safety because they know that this training is more serious and uniform,” although Dr. Petra Vega stressed that “infiltration is not fought with expertise or police or courts, it is fought with education of the population.”