‘Stranger Things’ star Sadie Sink signs with WME

Unique: Sadie Sink, best known for her fan-favorite starring role as Max Mayfield on Netflix stranger thingsAnd will soon be seen in Darren Aronofsky’s acclaimed Venice Film Festival drama whaleHas signed with WME for representation.

Sink began his career on Broadway in the title role in Annie Revival in 2013. She then appeared opposite Helen Mirren in the Tony nominated film the audienceDirected by Stephen Daldry.

over deadline

She joined the cast of Netflix’s hit series stranger things The 14-year-old can be seen in the second season and currently in the most recent fourth season. She also appeared in the Lionsgate feature glass palace, Based on the best-selling novel by Janet Walls, where she played a young Lori alongside Naomi Watts and Woody Harrelson. Recently he starred in Netflix fear street 2 and will next be seen in Aronofsky’s psychological drama whalewhich recently received a seven-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival following its triumphant premiere. A24 will release the film domestically on December 9. She also stars in indie dramas dear zoe, from director Grainne Wells, which premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. It is set to release in select theaters and on VOD on November 4. She is currently in production on Thriller Berlin nobody, Inspired by Nicholas Hogg’s 2015 novel tokyoWith Eric Bana.

On television, Sink starred in the NBC hit series American odyssey with Anna Friel, and guest starred on the show Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Blue Bloods, And American. Additionally, he was seen with Elisabeth Moss and Liev Schreiber Chuck, Which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2017.

He continues to be represented by John Mara Jr. for Management and Peikhoff Mahan Law Offices.

the story continues

best of deadline

Sign up for Deadline’s newsletter. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.

Click here to read the full article.