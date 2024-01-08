Stranger Things: This character will not return in the sequel!

This is sad news for Stranger Things fans… the character will not be returning for the rest of the series.

Filming for Season 5 of Stranger Things has already begun. Unfortunately for fans of the series, this character will not be returning in the sequel! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

stranger things are coming to an end

The series Stranger Things has been a hit on Netflix since 2016. Its cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbor and Finn Wolfhard.it was unanimous, But just as all good things must come to an end, so too is the hit series.

After four hugely successful seasons, Netflix has decided to step back. Matt and Ross Duffer’s creation will be greatly missed by fans. so this is the last season eagerly awaited,

It must be said that filming season 5 of Stranger Things took a long time. He was deeply troubled by the strike of writers and actors in Hollywood. In fact this strike lasted for a long time several months across the Atlantic,

David Harbor told Vanity Fair: “I mean, we have to film the final season of Stranger Things, right?” I have to reach there in a few days. “We have to go, we’re late.”

So last September the official Stranger Things account revealed that season 5 trailer On X. And one thing’s for sure, he has got everyone to agree, The official account also revealed a photo of the last season’s cast.

The black and white photo has the number 5 in big letters. Actors Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink and Gaten Matarazzo always gather in a small living room. He Caleb McLaughlin is also, In short, the team is complete, or almost.

🚨IT’S A CODE RED🚨 Stranger Things 5 ​​production has officially begun!!! pic.twitter.com/TFN07WVbRD – Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) 8 January 2024

one character is missing

Unfortunately for him, actor Eduardo Franco was not called to play in it. Stranger Things finale…He played Argyle in the last episode. he is also the best friend of jonathan byers,

And it was unanimously praised by Stranger Things fans. Because he plays it well. This is a huge blow for the Stranger Things actor! Because he’s not going to recover from Vecna ​​in the final season.

This is what he revealed in an interview with The Steve Worley Show. ,It was heartening to hear that fans were wondering where I was… but no, I never got a phone call. So yeah… I guess it’s over for me”.

So the Duffer brothers decided to focus on the characters Main characters of the Stranger Things series, Target ? End the story with the youth who were at the center of it Pay attention at the beginning,

want season 5 So it happens in Hawkins, There is no doubt that fans are eagerly waiting for this final season! But fans are still sad that it’s the last one!