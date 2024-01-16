The United States bombs Houthi positions in Yemen in response to attacks on ships in the Red Sea

File photo: A plane takes off from an undisclosed location to conduct airstrikes on military targets in Yemen, targeting the Houthi militia, which has been attacking international shipping in the Red Sea. January 12, 2024. US Central Command via Reuters via X/Handout

US Army launched a new attack today Yemen against anti-ship ballistic missiles He told, in the Houthi-controlled part of the country reuters Two US officials, the latest military action against the Iran-backed group for attacks on Red Sea shipping.

“The United States conducted self-defense strikes against four Houthi ballistic missiles An imminent danger to merchant ships arose And US Navy ships,” the official said on condition of anonymity, referring to Iran-backed Yemeni rebels.

US officials say four anti-ship missiles were targeted in today’s attack. The attack was not previously reported.

Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping have continued even after the US President’s death. Joe BidenLast week ordered an initial wave of strikes to reduce Houthi capabilities.

The Houthis, who control most of Yemen’s Red Sea coast, have claimed that their attacks on commercial ships are aimed at supporting the Palestinians. Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

Greek ship photo collection.efe/Bram van Biezen



The Houthi movement has promised to expand its targets in the Red Sea region to include US ships and vowed to continue attacks after US and British forces carried out dozens of strikes against radar and missile capabilities last week .

Earlier today, Houthi forces attacked the US-owned and operated bulk carrier Gibraltar Eagle with an anti-ship ballistic missile, the US military says.

Additionally, rebels claimed responsibility for an attack against a Greek bulk carrier in the Red Sea on Tuesday, an operation carried out “with multiple missiles”, and warned that they were “in defense of Yemen and in solidarity with the Palestinians.” “We will continue our action. People.” “.

According to a statement by the rebels, The ship “Zographia” was heading towards Israel when it was attacked off the coast of Yemen.“Its crew rejected the Houthis’ calls (…) and repeated warning messages from the naval forces”.

On the other hand, US Navy SEAL Commando Iran-made missile components seized and other weapons from ships destined for Houthi rebels in Yemen. The American command said on Tuesday that two commandos went missing during the operation.

The US Navy and its allies have seized several arms shipments destined for rebels whose attacks threaten global trade in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The components seized are of the type used in those attacks.

Houthi attacks and US retaliation have raised tensions across the Middle East (Europa Press/Contact/Petty Officer 2nd Class Aro)

The Houthi attacks and US retaliation have heightened tensions across the Middle East. Iran has attacked Iraq and Syria with ballistic missiles.

The seal raid took place last Thursday Arabian Sea, commando attack from ship USS Lewis B. Puller With the help of drones and helicopters, the Central Command said.

he found Ballistic and cruise missile components, propulsion and guidance equipment and weapons, Central Command said. They also received components for anti-aircraft defense.

“Initial analysis indicates that the same weapons have been used by the Houthis to threaten and attack innocent sailors on international merchant ships transiting the Red Sea,” Central Command said in a statement.

Images were distributed and analyzed by the armed forces The Associated Press Show components similar to Rocket Engine. They also show what appears to be a cruise missile with a small turbo engine, which is used by the Houthis and Iran.

The Central Command said that the US Navy sank the ship carrying weapons considering it unsafe. 14 crew members were detained.

