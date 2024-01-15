Streamer Life Simulator PC Game Free Download Full Version (v1.2.5)

The life of a streamer can be challenging, we only get to see those who have made it but we never know about the thousands of streamers who struggle every day with their lives and their content. Streamer Life Simulator is a simulation game that will allow you to play the role of a streamer. Show empathy and understand their struggle; There will be no difference between real life and games. You will have to start from nothing and fight hard to cover your daily needs. This game is the real replica of someone’s life and you will be surprised to know more about this game.

Name Serpentine life simulator Initial release date Platforms Android, Microsoft Windows, iOS Developer Cheesecake Developer Editor Cheesecake Developer Engine Unit Genders Simulation video game, Action game, Indie game, Casual game, Adventure game, Adventure, Simulation, Strategy Category PC Games >Strategy

About Streamer Life Simulator

Cheesecake Dev has published and developed a fantastic RPG that can entertain you all day long. This is not an adventure or action game, but Streamer Life Simulator is very famous among players and became very popular right after its release.

Streamer Life Simulator is a role-playing game; where players have to be streamers in the virtual world and follow their passion to become the most famous streamer in the world. You have to start from scratch and then you will have to make the best out of it with your hard work and dedication. Additionally, you can play multiple games on a single platform. Earn money and improve your lifestyle; All this can be achieved with your dedication and hard work. So get ready to play a very realistic game that you can relate to.

How to play Streamer Life Simulator?

The game begins in a very depressing environment; You play the role of a struggling game streamer who can barely afford anything. Streamer Life Simulator is played from a first-person perspective. Your journey begins in a damaged house; You open your eyes and see the poor state of the house on the screen. The protagonist has minimal resources like an outdated computer, old furniture and a broken down car and the color of the room is completely faded. Players must turn on the computer to play various games; You will be able to play various games and stream them online to increase the number of viewers.

As this path is not easy, the protagonist will have to do other jobs to sustain his life. Next to the screen, you can find many icons that can indicate your health and energy; You can also get information about upcoming missions. To stay in the game, do whatever it takes and keep streaming. Invest your money after the games and play the right one at the right time so that people can recognize you.

Streamer Life Simulator Features

Streamer Life Simulator is a very interactive game, you can connect with the protagonist and your journey will be more meaningful then. This game is like the life of anyone else who wants to do something different. The features of this game will surprise you, which are as follows:

As the game is based on real-life fights, the visual effects look very realistic. Streamer Life Simulator has 3D visual effects, you can live in the moment and feel its journey. You will be amazed by the surroundings and the colorful screen of your virtual computer.

You can add additional money and spend it on games. Players can earn this by doing extra jobs and spending them on the right games at the right time. You can win tournaments and prizes, the more popular you are, the more money you can win and change your life.

Players can easily change their character’s appearance as they progress through the game. You can change skin tone, hairstyle, clothing style and much more. There are multiple facial features and outfits, each of which can be unlocked. As you earn more money, you will also be able to buy many expensive outfits.

Players will be able to enjoy in-depth streaming mechanics in the game. You can upgrade your computer, hard drive, microphone, and any other devices you need for streaming. Start your daily routine with the real mechanics of streaming games.

You can understand what it takes to be a streamer in Streamer Life Simulator. All the scenarios of your character’s life will be in front of you. Along with updated features and improved AI, players can feel the game and engage.

How to Download Streamer Life Simulator PC Instructions

Step 1: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2: Click on the Download Streamer Life Simulator PC button

Step 3: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4: Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you can enjoy Streamer Life Simulator PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Streamer Life Simulator: Minimum System Requirements

Windows 7 operating system

Processor: 2 GHz dual-core CPU

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4000 or better

Storage: 5 GB available space

Streamer Life Simulator – Recommended System Requirements

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: 2.5GHz dual-core CPU

Memory: 6GB RAM

Graphics: Geforce GTX 970/Radeon RX470 or better

Storage: 5 GB available space

Frequent questions

What operating system can I play this game on? Streamer Life Simulator can be played on Windows 10 and 7.

How much space is required for this game? Streamer Life Simulator needs 5 GB of available space on your device.

Can I play Streamer Life Simulator on androids? Yes, the Android version of this game is available.

