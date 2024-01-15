Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission Free PC Game Download Full Version (v1.05.01.7532 & ALL DLC)

Dragon Ball Heroes, also known as Hepburn Doragon Boru Hirozu, is an arcade game of Japanese origin. It is based on the Dragon Ball franchise. It was first released on November 11, 2020 in Japan. In the year 2016, another update was released which improved the experience that players can get from the game as the graphics were improved and the characters were made easily accessible. This update got the Super Dragon Ball Heroes game.

The rest of the games based on this series were released for platforms like Nintendo 3DS and all the others are planned for the Nintendo Switch platform in the year 2019. Shueisha published endless adaptations of this Manga and another anime was adapted. for promotional purposes by Toei Animation, which began showing at all public events in July 2018 before being uploaded to online platforms.

What is the game about?

Players can select a hero avatar from 8 different races; each of them has 3 different types of battles, Berserker, Hero and Elite. Players can accumulate different types of Dragon Balls aside from the ordinary variety, such as Dark Dragon Balls, Namekian Dragon Balls, Ultimate Dragon Balls, and powerful Super Dragon Balls. Players can make use of 7 different cards along with an IC card known as a hero license. The game can also be played in multiplayer mode.

Players can find different characters in the game. These characters include Mechikabura, who is the main villain of the first Towa and arcade and Dabura’s grandfather, Salsa, who is a god in demon form and also an ally of Mechikabura, Shroom, who is also a demon god who has the skills of a swordsman. Putine, who is one of the most powerful magicians who joins Demigra, Cumber, a Saiyan kept in Fu on one of the prison planets, and Gravy, who also joined Putin, joined Demigra and relies on brute force. .

How to play

Then you choose the power on option to become a Dragon Ball super hero. Dragon Ball Super Hero World Mission is the latest Dragon Ball experience for platforms like Nintendo Switch and PC. It is a strategy-based card battle game that features characters from different parts of the Dragon Ball series. You can collect cards and build your deck while playing the new Dragon Ball game mode.

There is an intense card battle in the game that features over a thousand cards and 350 different characters from the Dragon Ball franchise. It also includes Dragon Ball characters from various series including Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball GT, Dragon Ball middle of an arcade game. You can start fighting online and test your will.

Main features of the game.

What makes this game so well known among players in the gaming market is its features. So, here are the main features of this game that you should know about:

Local and online battles.

In this game, players can enjoy battles on both local and online platforms. Players can play in groups or as individual players as well. This is a commendable feature of this game. If you want to play locally, you can play on local platforms and if you want to play with your friends, you can also play on online platforms.

You can find more than 350 new characters in the game. All of these characters are very attractive and can be obtained by completing different levels. These characters can be unlocked with each new level of the game.

Mission and letter creation mode.

Another interesting feature of this game is that it offers two new modes including card creation mode and mission creation mode. These two modes make the game even more special. They make this game more unique than others of this type.

The next important aspect of this game is that it allows you to create your avatar. This avatar can be created any way you want. You can make your selection from the game menu. You can create your avatar and name it according to your choice.

So, Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission is a very exciting game and you must try it if you haven’t played it yet. You can easily download the game and install it on your device before you start playing it. Not only the features that are mentioned earlier in this post, but this game also has a lot more to offer.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission – Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD FX-4350

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1, 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 660 or Radeon HD 7850

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: DirectX compatible sound card or integrated chipset

FREE DISK SPACE: 4 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission – Recommended System Requirement

Processor: Intel Core i3-6100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

Operating system: Windows 10, 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 950 or Radeon RX 280

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

SOUND CARD: DirectX compatible sound card or integrated chipset

FREE DISK SPACE: 4 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Frequent questions

Is it available for Nintendo Switch? Yes, this game is available on all popular gaming platforms including Nintendo Switch as well.

Can you play it in single player mode? This game can be played in different modes including single-player and multiplayer modes.

Is it free to play? You can play this game for free without paying any additional charges.

