Style, motherhood and new beginnings

Emma Roberts: courtside fashionista and devoted mother

Under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden, Emma Roberts wasn’t just a spectator at the recent Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks basketball game. Instead, the actress and fashion expert turned heads with her signature style. she was seen wearing purple and black striped cardiganGray jeans, and a graphic t-shirt emblazoned with an image Paul mccartney, Her outfit included brown leather heels, an interesting choice for a sporting event, a braided hairstyle, and silver hoop earrings.

Knicks win amid star-studded crowd

As the Knicks claimed victory with a 116–100 score, Roberts wasn’t the only star in attendance. Still, her unique fashion sense made her stand out among the crowd. The game offered a mix of high-end sports and high-end fashion, but the conversation didn’t end there.

Roberts celebrates son’s birthday amid personal changes

Off the court, Roberts is making news for more personal reasons. She recently celebrated her son Rhodes’ third birthday by sharing an affectionate post on Instagram. Rhodes’ father Garrett Hedlund, with whom Roberts ended a three-year relationship in early 2022, also shared a birthday tribute. Despite their split, both parents have kept Rhodes out of the public eye, often shielding him from the harsh light of fame.

A New Chapter: Love and Motherhood

Roberts does not shy away from expressing the difficulties and tribulations of being a working mother. He has expressed his ambition to raise his son as a respectable and intelligent man. Following her split from Hedlund, Roberts has begun a new chapter in her personal life. She is currently in a relationship with Kodi John, which she made public in August 2022 after being introduced by mutual friends.