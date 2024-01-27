Summary of the war between Israel and Hamas this Saturday, January 27

More than two dozen people sat on their knees on the cold, wet ground near the Israel-Gaza border, blindfolded, barefoot and with their hands tied behind their backs. Israeli soldiers, their faces covered with balaclavas, stand guard.

This was the scene CNN found in southern Israel near the Gaza border this Saturday morning. These are rare images of Palestinian men detained by Israeli forces in Gaza and transported across the border into Israel.

Some men appear physically exhausted, with their heads bowed and shaking as they try to remain on their knees. A prisoner lies on the ground, before an Israeli soldier comes to wake him up and lift him back up. Despite the 10 °C temperature, the men are barefoot and wearing nothing more than disposable white overalls.

The Israeli military said the men were “suspected of terrorist activity and were arrested in Gaza and transferred to Israel for further interrogation.”

“As part of the IDF’s activity in the Gaza war zone, people suspected of involvement in terrorist activities are being detained and interrogated. Terrorist suspects are often required to hand over their clothes so that their to be searched and ensure that they are not hiding explosive vests or other weapons. Suspects are provided with jumpsuits and clothing upon arrival at the detention center, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement. “Relevant suspects Isra is brought for further interrogation. “Individuals not involved in terrorist activities are released back to Gaza as quickly as possible.”

The IDF said the people filmed on Saturday had been brought to Israel from Gaza and were about to be transferred to a “hot bus” when CNN filmed the scene, and said the detainees were being treated in accordance with international law. .

A bus was waiting nearby, but CNN could not confirm when the men boarded it, because an Israeli soldier at the scene ordered CNN to leave the premises within minutes.

Detained Palestinians: The Israeli military has detained hundreds (if not thousands) of Palestinian boys and men (and in some cases, women) in Gaza since its ground forces stormed the enclave, often transferring them to detention sites in Israel. He went there and was detained for several days without any charges. , Against him. Friends and family have identified many of the detainees as civilians after photographs of those detained surfaced online.

Many detainees have reported abuse at the hands of Israeli forces, including several Palestinian boys and men who told CNN in December that they were detained for five days before being released without charges, And they came out with bruises and swollen wrists. At the time, the Israeli military said that “detainees are treated in accordance with international law” and “the IDF strives to treat any detainee with dignity. Any incidents where guidelines are violated will be investigated.” not followed.”