“Sunday Night at 8:30”. With Natalie Portman and Nicolas Duvauchel

After the news at 8 pm on France 2 the personality talks live to Laurent Delhaus: interviews, meetings…

, Interview : Guest of Laurent Delahous for this new issue of the magazine “Sundays at 8:30” (x, #8:30 pm.) East Natalie Portman, The actress debuted in the film world in 1993 at the age of just 12. leon, by Luc Besson, and has played many cultural roles star wars Is black Swan, He has acted under the leadership of the greatest directors: Tim Burton, Woody Allen, Milos Forman… she is acting in the movie may decemberDirected by Todd Haynes, with Julianne Moore and Charles Melton, in theaters January 24, 2024.

Synopsis: To prepare for her new role, a famous actress comes to meet the woman she will play on screen, whose love life ignited the tabloid press and enthralled the nation twenty years ago.

But also, a much-awaited series

> meeting with Nicolas Duvauchel : The actor was nominated several times during the Cesar impatient body In 2004, for Polish In 2012, and for I’m not a bastard In 2017. He is in the cast of the series Black HeartsProduced by Ziad Douairi and will be broadcast on France 2 from Monday January 22, 2024.

Summary: On the eve of the battle of Mosul in October 2016, French special forces are deployed to Iraq. The mission of the members of this commando is to find and infiltrate the daughter and grandson of an important “wealthy” French Daesh leader whom they had captured. And who will cooperate with them only on this condition.

