Super Bowl 2024: 49ers – Chiefs Live | last moment live

Quarterback Battle: Mahomes vs. Purdy

Perhaps one of the great stories of Super Bowl LVIII will be the duel between the quarterbacks. Aside, We have Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes who has established himself as a leader on the field. On the other hand, we have San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock PurdyWho has surprised despite all the odds after being selected as the last pick in the 2022 draft due to his tenacity.

obviously Mahomes has experience, but Purdy has already shown he can compete At the highest level. We leave you a comparison of the two this season.

Mahomes played in 16 regular season games, finishing with a passing rating of 92.6, 4,183 yards passing (261.4 yards per game), 27 touchdown passes, 14 interceptions, a 67.2% completion rate, as well as 27 sacks for a loss of 187 yards. In the playoffs, his performance was better, with 718 yards in the air (239.3 yards in the air), a 68% completion percentage and four touchdown passes.Rating of 100.7, and two catches for a loss of 11 yards in three games.

Purdy finished the regular season with a 69.4% completion percentage, 4,280 passing yards (267.5 yards per game), 31 touchdown passes, 11 interceptions, a pass rating of 113, and 28 sacks for loss of 153 yards. In two playoff games, he has a completion percentage of 61.4%, 519 passing yards (259.5 yards per game), two touchdown passes, one interception.In addition to an 87.7 rating, and three catches for a loss of 16 yards.

Purdy finished ahead of Mahomes in completion percentage and passer rating. He has been an accurate and consistent passer for the 49ers offense throughout the season., a role he has adapted to surprisingly quickly. His performance in the NFC Championship was another example of his flexibility and quick decision-making ability. There are those who argue that Purdy is not an important part of the offense in the same way that Mahomes is for the Chiefs, but the statistics show otherwise.

While Purdy still has something to prove, Mahomes has already proven time and again that he is headed toward the elite, while slowly inching toward the accomplishments of Joe Montana and Tom Brady., Despite his offensive performance being very low this season, Mahomes’ ability to deliver and make plays in clutch moments is the reason he is in the Super Bowl. No one doubts that he is a vital part of the Chiefs’ offense.

there will be a clash between Two talented quarterbacks with two completely different paths to get to this level. And this will be entertainment at its finest.