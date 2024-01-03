Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh… the cast of Dune 2 reunite on the red carpet in Mexico

Denis Villeneuve, Florence Pugh, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin and Austin Butler during a fan event for the film dune 2, (Mexico City, February 6, 2024.)

Future Publishing/Future Publishing via Getty Images



Team of the second part of the film dune On Tuesday 6 February fans gathered in the Mexican capital for a meeting.

Beautiful and companionable and very fashionable, that’s what we’ll remember from the casting dune 2 During this incident. Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Josh Brolin looked fabulous at a fan event in Mexico City on February 6. Along with director Denis Villeneuve, he posed, signed autographs and even shouted “Viva Mexico!” Under the cries of their groups. A day earlier, they had shined on the Mexican red carpet at the premiere of the film, which is scheduled to be released in France on February 28.

” data-script = “https://static.lefigaro.fr/widget-video/short-ttl/video/index.js” >

Style dune

But those who shone the brightest were undoubtedly the film’s actresses. Zendaya, who plays Chani, is already there dune, appeared wearing a brown turtleneck crop top, matched with a long skirt slit and accessorized with a leather belt. An outfit from Bottega Veneta. As for Florence Pugh, who plays Princess Irulan in the film, she wore a long, tight cream-colored dress that gathered at the waist. A permanent ground structure. The two costumes are a reminder of the aesthetic of the film that these two actresses came to represent, a large part of which takes place in the desert.

Dune 2 cast on the red carpet in Mexico

a collusive team

The entire team was very cooperative. A display of friendliness to which he has now accustomed the public. Everyone knows that Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have become great friends since the filming of the movie. duneReleased in 2021. in an interview with I! News’ Daily Pop In October 2021, Zendaya said of her partner: “Immediately, I thought, ‘Oh, we’ll be friends for life.’ In a recent interview, Timothée Chalamet told Diversity He considered Zendaya a sister: “I’m so grateful to have her as a partner, sister, and friend.”