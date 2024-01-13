Superintendent of Health Services confirms definite closure of prepaid

The Argentine Government confirmed in the last hours and through the Superintendence of Health Services (SSS) Definite closure of a prepaid drug company and surprise transfer of its entire membership portfolio to another borrower.

the organization was wiped out North Medical Aid SA The National Registry of Prepaid Medicines Entities (RNEMP) created a strong stir. The decision was confirmed through the Official Gazette and is an important point in the regulation of prepaid pharmaceutical entities in Argentina. The company, a well-known player in the field of prepaid medicines, requested registration with the RNEMP several years ago, but decided to cancel its registration and transferred the portfolio to its partners. Argentine Mutual Association (Medicine),

read this also



After detailed analysis and multiple inspections the Superintendent confirmed that there were no pending claims or regulatory hurdles against the unit. One aspect of this process was the field verification of the North Medical Assistance Headquarters, where it was confirmed that it was uninhabited, leading to the decision to proceed with deregistration.

prepaid-medicine.jpg A prepaid pharmaceutical company’s registration was canceled and its members unexpectedly transferred. The move by Asistência Medica Norte SA reflects the changing dynamics of the private healthcare market in Argentina. The consolidation of institutions and the transfer of associated portfolios is a sign of an evolving market, where competition and regulation play important roles.