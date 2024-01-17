Popyrin fools Djokovic with a magical point

Alexey Popyrin giving him a fight and many headaches Novak Djokovik in the match of Australian Open 2024 second round But regardless of how the match will end and who will win the ticket to the third round First Grand Slam of the seasonAustralian tennis player left a Point of remembrance with an anthological balloon Who literally retained the number one spot in the ATP rankings.

After a first set without any big surprises for the Serbian player, the second set was very different, Popyrin showed his best performance and won 6-4 in a row.

At the start of the third, with the match tied at 1–1, 30–15 for the Australian and his serve in his favour, there was a rapid and widespread rally from the back of the court. Rod Laver Arena Until Djokovic went to the net to complete the point and after two failed attempts he found himself with one Popyrin Luxury Resolution This gave him no chance and the entire stadium started sympathizing with his compatriot.







Australian Open 2024: What did Popyrin say before facing Djokovic?

Alexey Popyrin Who did they start their match against Novak Djokovik second round of australian open 2024 Somewhat shy and closed off but gradually she started to let go, showing her mentality and her words in the preview were not just a statement, but a way of thinking and feeling about tennis, which is played at such a high level. It was necessary to compete for and against survival. Like the Serbian legend, The top Grand Slam winner in history with 24 titles and the top Australian Open winner with 10.

“Playing against him is no different than playing against anyone else on the tour. For me it’s the same preparation, it’s the same mentality”commented the world number 43 in a preview of today’s game.

24-year-old Popyrin reached number 39, which is his best ranking till date. Is two titles on the circuitThe first in Singapore in 2021 and the second in Umag last year.

“I need that confidence and belief that I can win matches and he’s just No. 1 in the world, and To me he’s just another player on the opposite side of the net., I need to focus on what I need to do on the court,” Popyrin surmised, and boy is he achieving that.