Tonight on TV: You Love Her as Milady, Watch Eva Green Conquer the Stars…With Thomas Pesquet! – Cinema News

Every day, AlloCiné recommends re-watching a movie on TV. Tonight: An intimate and powerful drama that will move you.

Proxima is the story of Sarah (Eva Green), a French astronaut who is preparing to leave Earth for a year-long mission. While she adheres to the rigorous training imposed on astronauts, the only woman among the men, she is especially preparing for the separation from her eight-year-old daughter.

Released in theaters in 2019, this intimate and powerful drama, with its sophisticated staging, is not to be missed. While it immerses viewers in the fascinating daily life of an astronaut in preparation, it also highlights the growing mother-daughter relationship.

“I know this report very well, because I have a 10-year-old little girl”, said director Alice Winocour on our microphone while promoting the film. ,I found this idea of ​​leaving Earth interesting, which matches the girl’s isolation.

The scenario is thus constructed like the separation stages of a rocket. So Proxima deals with the theme of separation, how to manage it, but also how to manage your guilt as a mother.”

Proxima was built with the help of the European Space Agency. The film team thus gained access to real locations that astronauts frequented, and which were never filmed: the Cologne Training Center, which is the base of the European Space Agency, the closed city of Star City near Moscow and finally The Baikonur Cosmodrome, a military base surrounded by checkpoints, is the only location from which rockets actually take off to reach the International Space Station. Therefore, no set was built and no model was used.

From the beginning of writing, Alice Winokour went to the European Space Agency’s campus in Cologne. Thomas Pesquet, who was preparing for his first flight, was present. French astronauts also appear in the film.

Tonight at 8:55 pm on Arte.

