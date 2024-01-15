Surefire trick to take photos with iPhone

Although from a photographic point of view it would be ideal have a camera in handThe truth is that not everyone can afford it. However, something that the majority of the population has this is a smartphoneAnd if it is not Apple brand then what to say.

It is possible to use a iPhone Without the need for great knowledge about photography, a series of tips are enough to freeze time in them Such rare incidents.

Solar Eclipse getty images

Darkness and a tripod, the basics of taking photographs

Although it is true that the eclipse itself will produce darkness, it is equally convenient to go to a place no artificial light Round. In fact, it is important when taking photos There is no light bulb nearby Which can spoil your picture.





read this also

wanda albornoz





Another important ally is maintain camera stabilityAnd if there is something that has been democratized by using the phone as a camera are tripod, Taking photos freehand is not an option, a stand supporting the phone will give better results.

Recording is sometimes better than taking pictures



Sometimes no strategy is the best strategy, what if instead of taking pictures it is better not to record, This will allow the event supervisor to Record eclipse progress completely.

Basic thing to get one successful video Not only zooming in, but also zooming out to get the camera’s view as close as possible reduce brightness to minimum, This will allow the lens to capture only the light from the eclipse instead of the light from around the eclipse.

Solar Eclipse. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

RAW or ProCamera mode, amateur photographers’ new best friend



If you have an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro, there is a possibility of making Photos in RAW mode, or as Apple calls it, ProRAW. It is a format that captures the entire image without compression to achieve higher quality as well as better results. Edit photos later if necessary.

However, if you are not confident with its functions native iPhone camera, a camera app that integrates more functions, will help modify other parameters. One of the best rated ‘ProCamera’, Available in the App Store for 12.99 euros.